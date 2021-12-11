“An amazing journey, an amazing championship” – Hear it from Red Bull boss Christian Horner as we brace ourselves for the epic season finale at Abu Dhabi

“An amazing journey, an amazing championship” – Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is in high spirits as we get closer to the monstrous battle between Mercedes and Red Bull in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

We are a day away to finding out the champions of the Formula 2021 season. Mercedes and Red Bull are locked in an incredible battle for supremacy, led by their magnificent drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, respectively.

Red Bull have won the drivers’ title four times with Sebastian Vettel from 2010 to 2013, but since then, the season champagne has gone to one team only – Mercedes.

Thsi is what team principal Christian Horner is looking to change, and is fairly positive and confident of it. He, like everyone else, cannot wait for the red lights to go out, and the “Squid Game” to begin.

“I think the mood is one of excitement.

“Who’d have thought coming into the season we would be here with an outside shot of going for [the constructors’] trophy and level on points.

“It has been an amazing journey, an amazing championship. We have won 10 races, the nine Max has won have matched all his previous victories in previous seasons he has been involved in the sport.

“I think the way we have fought, the way we have pushed in this campaign, nobody has come close to challenging [Mercedes] in the last eight years and here we are, in with a shot, a long shot at the constructors’ and equal opportunity at the drivers’.

“I think there is a real feeling of excitement. There is a feeling of enjoyment, it has been intense, frustrating on occasions. We have pushed the limits, we have pushed each other and we have pushed our competitors. Here we are for the final race for the showdown.

“It almost feels a bit like Squid Game that we have finished up here on equal points.

“I think it is going to make compelling viewing on Sunday.”

