“POLE POSITION KEVIN MAGNUSSEN”: Twitter erupts as Danish race driver fetches pole position at Brazil

The Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying probably gave the biggest surprise of the season. Kevin Magnussen fetched the pole position at the Interlagos in one of the most surprising ways.

In Q3, George Russell got his car into gravel and couldn’t continue qualifying. At the same time, red flags were raised. As soon as the qualifying was about to resume, the rain started to pour down heavily.

With that, none of the drivers was able to record their time. At that phase, Kevin Magnussen was the de-facto leader of Q3, and in the end, he was awarded the pole position of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen wins pole position: Twitter gets wild

The Danish race driver getting the pole position was the most unexpected thing. The F1 Twitter soon react to the most unexpected event of the season.

Kevin Magnussen has more poles than Lewis Hamilton this year What is 2022 — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) November 11, 2022

With this pole position, Magnussen will start the sprint race from ahead on Saturday. That will further decide which driver will start from where on Sunday. Moreover, the sprint race will also give points to the top eight drivers

What will Haas driver do in the sprint race?

Magnussen got the first pole position of his career. So, certainly, it was a surreal experience for him. The Haas driver then asked what his plan for Saturday would be, and he gave a very simple explanation.

He said that he would go for the total attack on Saturday. In the one-third distance of the main race, Magnussen can maintain his lead if he starts with soft tyres and manages to have a good start.

In the sprint races, the positions often don’t change among the drivers. So, Magnussen does have a chance to make it big tomorrow. But surely the drivers behind him have superior cars. So, Magnussen can also drop down quickly.

