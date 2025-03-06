mobile app bar

Kevin Magnussen Is Plotting an F1 Comeback, Confirms Guenther Steiner

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft 2019, Grand Prix of Austria, 20 Kevin Magnussen (DEN, Rich Energy Haas F1 Team), Guenther Steiner (ITA, Haas F1 Team), Spielberg Austria

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Guenther Steiner and Kevin Magnussen have worked together in Formula 1 with the Haas team in the past, but now both of them find themselves out of the sport. Steiner left the team principal role in 2023, while Magnussen was shown the exit doors at the end of last season.

Since leaving the paddock, the Danish racing ace has taken to endurance racing. He is currently a factory driver for the BMW M Motorsport team in the Hyperclass division in both the IMSA Sportscar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.

But Steiner has revealed a conversation he had with Magnussen on the Red Flags podcast that suggests that the Danish driver is keen on returning to F1.

“He texted me two or three weeks ago. He wanted a telephone number of one of the team principals. I don’t know what he wants to do with that but that was the last text he sent me,” revealed the 59-year-old.

Even if the Dane is keen to pave his way back into F1, this request comes off as bizarre. This is because drivers usually have agents approach prospective teams but Steiner revealed that Magnussen used to always negotiate on his own behalf.

Is Magnussen aiming for a seat with Cadillac in 2026?

Steiner did not disclose much about the interaction he had with Magnussen. So, while it remains unclear which team principal Magnussen wanted to connect with, all signals point to the man being Graeme Lowdown.

Lowdown served as the team principal for Virgin and Marussia F1 teams between 2010 and 2015. It was revealed back in 2024 that the Briton would be returning to the paddock as the team principal of F1’s newest team — Cadillac — from the 2026 season onwards.

After a lengthy tussle with the FIA and the rest of the F1 Constructors, General Motors found its way on the grid with its Cadillac project for 2026. The American outfit is yet to announce its driver line-up but it is being suggested that the team is looking for a mix of youth and experience.

Many drivers such as Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo have been linked with that seat. Magnussen may also be a prospective candidate for the team, given his vast experience in the sport.

