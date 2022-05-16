F1

“Probably a German” – American comedian wild guesses biggest a***hole to Lewis Hamilton in F1

"Probably a German" - American comedian wild guesses biggest a***hole to Lewis Hamilton in F1
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Ajinkya Rahane Injury Update: Will Ajinkya Rahane play for KKR in remaining IPL 2022 matches?
Next Article
"Michael Jordan averaged 28-6-6 in his ROTY season!": How the Bulls legend achieved greatness in his first season, emulating the great Oscar Robertson
F1 Latest News
"We shouldn't have a driver on the grid just based on nationality"- George Russell doesn't agree with Lewis Hamilton's view on signing new drivers in Formula 1
“We shouldn’t have a driver on the grid just based on nationality”- George Russell doesn’t agree with Lewis Hamilton’s view on signing new drivers in Formula 1

Unlike his teammate Lewis Hamilton, George Russell insists that nationality must never be a factor…