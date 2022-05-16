“Probably a German” – American comedian wild guesses biggest a***hole to Lewis Hamilton in F1

American comedian takes a wild guess and says the biggest a***hole to Lewis Hamilton is probably a German.

Lewis Hamilton dominated F1 in the past decade as he equalled his seven championship titles with the greatest of all time Michael Schumacher. In the meantime, he also picked up some major nail-biting rivalries.

One of the biggest rivalries was between Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg. The rivalry was most prevalent during their time as teammates between 2013-2016.

The relationship between the two was strained and usually led to volatile confrontations. It was also compared to the Senna-Prost rivalry.

After four seasons of fighting against Hamilton, Rosberg finally won the championship title in 2016 by 5 points and retired from the sport. The Finnish driver, Valtteri Bottas replaced Rosberg at the Silver Arrows and took a seat alongside the Briton.

For the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Hamilton faced competition from the then Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel. The feud between Hamilton and Vettel was at its peak during the 2017 season.

At the Jonathan Ross show in 2017, Hamilton spoke about his rivals. When the host of the show asked the Mercedes star who he thinks is the biggest a***hole in the sport.

Hamilton laughed and said, “That’s a good question. It’s quite a few. Who would you say it is?” While Ross kept thinking about a name, American comedian Mel Brooks took a wild guess and said, “it’s probably a German.”

Lewis Hamilton says there’s a lot of conflict between teammates

After Rosberg took retirement from the sport at the end of the 2016 season, he was replaced by the Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas.

Ross pointed out that the British driver did not seem to like his new teammate at the Silver Arrows. To, Hamilton said, “It’s an unusual scenario in F1 because you’re in a team and you’re supposed to be “teammates”.

“However, there are two championships. One of them is the drivers’ championship, the one that you want to win and the other guy wants to stab you in the back to win it himself.”

“So, you’re working together and working against each other so you’re in conflict a lot of time. But, as long as you keep respect it’s good. The other guy wants to win the right way and vice versa.”

