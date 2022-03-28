“Quite bad!” – Pierre Gasly reveals he suffered from acute intestine pain during the closing laps of Saudi Arabian GP

“Quite bad!” – AlphaTauri senior Pierre Gasly barely managed to complete the race in Jeddah after suffering from intestine pain during the dying stage.

Pierre Gasly eventually finished P8, but not before pit stop bad luck, with AlphaTauri pitting him before the Safety Car resulting out of Nicholas Latifi’s crash.

This meant he dropped out of the Top 10, but did well to get back and earn 4 valuable points for his team.

“I think we boxed 30 seconds before it came out so we basically went from whatever position we were to drop to P14.

“After that, we managed to make our way back to P8, so really happy with that.”

Happy with our first points of the year!😁

P8 – a lot of work ahead of us, but thats a positive starting point. Melbourne next! pic.twitter.com/TjSUT7SKU8 — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) March 27, 2022

Gasly suffers from intestine attack

The Frenchman had a minor scare during the race, as he battled through pain in his intestines during the last 10-15 laps of the race. He has since seen the doctor but is awaiting confirmation on what precisely transpired.

“The last 15 laps I’ve never had that much pain, I don’t know what happened in my intestine. The last 10 laps was like getting stabbed every left corner, the most painful laps I’ve had so I don’t know what’s happened.

“Anyway, I’m just happy the race is over and happy we got these points.

“I’ve seen him already, we’ll see after, I don’t know what it is but it was not a nice feeling, it was more like surviving rather than anything else.

“But we’ll see what’s happened.”

With AlphaTauri struggling early on, they will hope Gasly is fit and fine, especially with not too much expected out of Yuki Tsunoda.

