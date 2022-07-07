“Kimi Raikkonen’s head was inches away from Alonso’s McLaren”: When Fernando Alonso landed on top of Iceman’s Ferrari at 2015 Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and McLaren’s Fernando Alonso collided on the first lap at the start of the 2015 Austrian Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen crashed into the barrier with Fernando Alonso on top of his Ferrari. Luckily both the drivers were unhurt following the incident.

The halo head-protection device is one of the most crucial success stories of F1 history. It has saved the lives of many drivers. The latest is Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu who skid across at the Silverstone Circuit.

The introduction of Halo took place in the 2016 season. However, in 2015 this scary accident between former champions confirmed how important safety is in Formula One.

Horrible collision at the start of the Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes duo Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton locked the starting grid at the Red Bull ring. Felipe Massa had an amazing qualifying as he started 4th behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Kimi Raikkonen had a good start to his race. However, going out of turn 2, he lost control and had heavy wheelspin on his hard compound tires.

The Finnish driver lost balance and turned left towards the barricade only for Fernando Alonso to crash on top of his Ferrari. The Spaniard’s Mclaren was just inches far from Raikkonen’s head.

Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso escape injury

Luckily, both the drivers were unhurt following the scary incident and went to the medical facility for a precautionary check. Jenson Button who was right behind them also describes the incident as a ‘horrible one.’

The Finnish driver was left puzzled after the incident. He stated: “I got some wheelspin and then went left, which was unusual so it’s hard to say [what happened].”

The two-times world champion checked on Raikkonen right after the crash and felt relieved when his old teammate was walking beside him.

