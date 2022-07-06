“I think what my dad was for Vettel, he is for me” – Relationship between Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel has F1 Twitter smitten

Twitter fans can’t help but fall in love watching the wholesome relationship between Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Sebastian Vettel is a big mentor and motivator for Haas driver Mick Schumacher. The young German driver finally had his first-ever F1 points at the British Grand Prix.

Mick Schumacher had an awful showing in his F1 career during his 32 races so far. The previous season, he was in a rather slow Haas car as they put all their efforts into the 2022 car.

This season, Haas is one of the better cars in the midfield with consistent points finish. Schumacher even challenged Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the final laps of the Silverstone Circuit.

Sebastian Vettel cheering up Mick Schumacher

Four times World Champion Sebastian Vettel found himself celebrating along with Mick Schumacher right after the race. Along with the British fans, there was a lot for Schumacher to look forward to.

After the race, Vettel spoke about Haas driver battling Verstappen for the 7th position. He stated: “I saw what happened and I saw he was closing the gap. I was actually screaming inside the car like ‘go, Mick, go Mick!”

Schumacher also had some wholesome words for Vettel after the race. He compared Vettel to his father stating: “I think what my dad was for Sebastian, Sebastian is for me.”

F1 Twitter reacts to a Mentor-Student relationship

Below are F1 Twitter fans admiring the relationship between Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher during their time together in F1:

Sebastian Vettel looking out for Mick Schumacher as Michael Schumacher once looked out for him, is by far one of the most wonderful things to see in F1, currently

