mobile app bar

Real Madrid Fan Fernando Alonso Thought He Brought ‘Bad Luck’ to the Soccer Club

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Real Madrid Fan Fernando Alonso Thought He Brought ‘Bad Luck’ to the Soccer Club

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso is a self-proclaimed Madridista. The Oviedo native is a massive Real Madrid fan and was in attendance for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final as the La Liga giants squared off against the mighty Bayern Munich.

For Alonso, it was an unforgettable experience. However, for the majority of the match, the Spaniard thought he had jinxed his favorite club. Bayern Munich scored first, and it took a late comeback from Real Madrid to seal the final berth.

Speaking to Motorsport-Total.com, Alonso revealed the rollercoaster of emotions he felt that night. He revealed, “Yeah for a moment I thought that I brought bad luck you know and they were losing, then eventually they went through, so it was very nice.”

If he had the choice, Alonso would be in Wembley for the final to witness his team fight for their 15th Champions League title. However, with the Canadian GP up next, the Spaniard has confessed that the logistics would not allow his presence at the iconic soccer stadium in the UK.

That being said, with the race on the streets of Montreal still one week away, he will surely be watching his favorite team vying for the title against Borussia Dortmund from the comfort of his couch.

Fernando Alonso rues lack of performance despite Aston Martin trying their best

Alonso recently penned a long-term deal with Aston Martin that would see him into the 2026 regulations reset with the Silverstone-based team. But speaking about Real Madrid and their historic legacy made him compare the sport of soccer to Formula 1.

Alonso explained that in soccer, the amount of determination, dedication, and hard work a team puts in is directly proportional to the results they reap on the field. But for his Aston Martin team, despite their commitment to excellence, they have fallen short of rivals like Ferrari and McLaren in 2024.

“You know, we are always giving 100 percent. We are always fighting. We are always giving it all. And the result is very much dependent on the ball you play and everything. It’s a bit more complicated than football,” explained the #14 driver.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these