Real Madrid Fan Fernando Alonso Thought He Brought ‘Bad Luck’ to the Soccer Club

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso is a self-proclaimed Madridista. The Oviedo native is a massive Real Madrid fan and was in attendance for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final as the La Liga giants squared off against the mighty Bayern Munich.

For Alonso, it was an unforgettable experience. However, for the majority of the match, the Spaniard thought he had jinxed his favorite club. Bayern Munich scored first, and it took a late comeback from Real Madrid to seal the final berth.

Speaking to Motorsport-Total.com, Alonso revealed the rollercoaster of emotions he felt that night. He revealed, “Yeah for a moment I thought that I brought bad luck you know and they were losing, then eventually they went through, so it was very nice.”

Fernando Alonso is at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight to watch Real Madrid x Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/HAXgKM1W5l — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 8, 2024

If he had the choice, Alonso would be in Wembley for the final to witness his team fight for their 15th Champions League title. However, with the Canadian GP up next, the Spaniard has confessed that the logistics would not allow his presence at the iconic soccer stadium in the UK.

That being said, with the race on the streets of Montreal still one week away, he will surely be watching his favorite team vying for the title against Borussia Dortmund from the comfort of his couch.

Fernando Alonso rues lack of performance despite Aston Martin trying their best

Alonso recently penned a long-term deal with Aston Martin that would see him into the 2026 regulations reset with the Silverstone-based team. But speaking about Real Madrid and their historic legacy made him compare the sport of soccer to Formula 1.

Alonso explained that in soccer, the amount of determination, dedication, and hard work a team puts in is directly proportional to the results they reap on the field. But for his Aston Martin team, despite their commitment to excellence, they have fallen short of rivals like Ferrari and McLaren in 2024.

BREAKING: Fernando Alonso re-signs at Aston Martin The two-time World Champion has signed a deal to remain at the Silverstone-based outfit ✍️#F1 pic.twitter.com/XNnw6Smnbu — Formula 1 (@F1) April 11, 2024

“You know, we are always giving 100 percent. We are always fighting. We are always giving it all. And the result is very much dependent on the ball you play and everything. It’s a bit more complicated than football,” explained the #14 driver.