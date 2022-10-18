“Really love going to the United States”: Mick Schumacher looking forward to spending time at his family’s 200-hectare ranch in Texas

Mick Schumacher admitted that he loves traveling to the US Grand Prix particularly because of his family’s ranch in Texas.

Ahead of his retirement from F1 in 2012, Michael Schumacher bought a ranch in Texas. He’s a huge horse enthusiast and German newspaper Bild reported that the seven-time World Champion planned on making dozens of stables there.

They bought it as a vacation home which the family uses when they travel to the US. Today, Schumacher himself isn’t able to travel to the ranch but his son Mick is looking forward to paying another visit.

Next week, F1 teams and drivers travel to Austin, TX for the US Grand Prix. It’s going to the Schumacher’s second race in Texas and he’s looking forward to it. Ahead of the weekend, he admitted that there are a lot of reasons why he loves going to America. However, visiting his family ranch is right at the top of the list.

Mick Schumacher planning on spending time with his sisters and horses

It seems as though Michael Schumacher’s love for horses has passed down to his son Mick. The Haas driver is looking forward to visiting the ranch, where he will meet up with his sisters. They also plan on doing horse riding ahead of the race this weekend.

Mick Schumacher: I went to Dallas. It’s no secret that I really love going to the States for so many reasons and definitely having the ranch there is a big perk. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) October 18, 2022

“I went to Dallas,” the 23-year-old said. “It’s no secret that I really love going to the States for so many reasons. “Definitely having the ranch there is a big perk.”

“We’ve been driving on the Can-Am’s, having fun, disconnecting a bit and spending some time with my sister and the horses. I’m definitely looking forward to the race, I’m pumped for it.”

Gene Haas criticizes Schumacher for frequent crashes

Schumacher’s 2022 season went off to a horrible start. He was far off pace compared to teammate Kevin Magnussen but the main problem Haas had was with him crashing. All teams have to follow a $145 million budget cap, and the young German adding to the bill did not help.

This led to the American team’s owner Gene Haas openly criticizing Mick Schumacher. He said that while he has a lot of potential, his habit of constantly crashing does not make things easier. He added that Schumacher ‘costs a fortune‘.