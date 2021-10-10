“Really sorry”– Alpine’s Fernando Alonso apologizes to Mick Schumacher for spinning him on track

“Really sorry”– Fernando Alonso apologizes to Haas’ rookie Mick Schumacher for spinning him during the Turkish Grand Prix race.

The Turkish GP was a visual pleasure for fans, as from top to down, it was full of drama. However, Fernando Alonso would be gritting his teeth for a disordered affair he had to deal with in the initial phase of the race.

In the first corner, he was pinned by Pierre Gasly, and in reaction, the Spaniard must have taken an aggressive approach to recover his position in the race.

Following it, he gave the same treatment to Mick Schumacher, to which the former was a victim itself a few minutes ago. The FIA quickly investigated the situation and found the 40-year-old driver guilty, and handed him a five-second penalty.

In the end, Alonso shows remorse about his actions, and while speaking to Sky Germany, he apologized to the young German sensation after the race.

➡️ : Mick was the one going to Alonso. Alonso said to Sky Germany that he is really sorry and that he deserves the penalty because Mick spun due to him. — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) October 10, 2021

This was after Alonso was seen embracing Schumacher in the paddock. After being involved in two collisions, Alonso couldn’t climb up places and ended his race at P16.

Harsh to Pierre Gasly says Fernando Alonso

Not only Alonso apologized to Schumacher; he even found the perpetrator of his turn one spin- Gasly, innocent in the situation. After the race, the Spaniard confessed that the penalty to the Frenchman was harsh.

Alonso told CANAL+ that Gasly’s penalty was too harsh. He said for him it was a simply a racing incident.#TurkishGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) October 10, 2021

Even Gasly was quick to plead his innocence after the collision, as he claimed that he was sandwiched by other drivers around him and had no space to leave.