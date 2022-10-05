Red Bull and AlphaTauri to display Honda logos in their car from Japanese Grand Prix onwards

Red Bull and AlphaTauri will display the Honda logos on all four of their cars once again from the Japanese GP onwards.

Honda officially left F1 at the end of the 2021 season when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the World Title. However, it was revealed that Honda would still supply engines to them and sister team AlphaTauri until 2025 when their transition to ‘Red Bull Powertrains’ is complete.

Technicians from Honda are still present at the Milton-Keynes factory and are helping Red Bull with the technology transfer. However, the relationship between these two parties was strengthened even further ahead of this weekend’s Japanese GP.

All four Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars will feature the Honda logo once again. This is the first time we will see the company’s branding return to F1 since the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Team principal Christian Horner welcomed Honda’s return with open arms. He insisted that they will work together in ensuring as much success as possible in the next three seasons.

Honda to stay with Red Bull until at least 2025

All developments in the power unit department for teams have been frozen in 2022. This means that, teams can’t work on developing their PU’s until the end of the 2025 season, after which will see major changes come about in the powertrains department for F1 teams. It may also include potential new entries into the sport.

Initially, Honda’s technical partnership with Red Bull was going to last until the 2023 season. However, earlier this year it was revealed that it had been extended until the 2025 campaign. This means that Honda engineers and technicians will continue to work closely with Red Bull to bolster the performance of their engine.

Now, not only will Honda maintain ties with Red Bull and F1, they will also have their branding return to the sport.