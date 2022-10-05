“Does that work?” – 53 GP winner questions Max Verstappen’s father for harsh parenting style

Sebastian Vettel states extremely tough methods of parenting like the one used by Max Verstappen’s father Jos will affect a child’s upbringing.

Max Verstappen was born in a racing family. His mother Sophia Kumpen was a professional Go-karting driver. While his father Jos drove in F1.

Jos Verstappen drove alongside the likes of Michael Schumacher during his time in F1. But the Dutchman was never given the chance to drive for a top team.

Hence, Jos took it upon himself to develop his son Max into a future World Champion early on. But Jos gave an unusual tough love treatment to his son.

Max Verstappen had earlier that his father never cut him any slack. He was stict with his training and used to build Karts which Max used to race in.

“My own F1 career could have gone better, but I’m happy, because what I learned I gave to my son…” 🎧 This week’s #F1BeyondTheGrid podcast – supported by @Bose – features former F1 driver and father of Max, Jos Verstappen 👨‍👦 Apple Podcasts >> https://t.co/yl0P5DosYi #F1 pic.twitter.com/7JPdRpborv — Formula 1 (@F1) September 18, 2019

From racing in the freezing cold winter mornings to being given a slap in public after not performing up to standards, Jos had applied some rather cruel methods to the kid. Max has even stated that his father said he’d never make it to F1

Sebastian Vettel does not understand Max Verstappen’s father

Max Verstappen was managed and trained by his father Jos. Jos used to take Max to races when he was in F1 and later to the Karting circuit. The father-son duo self-financed their way until Max drew the attention of sponsors.

Jos has accepted that his methods to train his son were too harsh. But the 2021 World Champions father believes it was necessary to train his son as such in order to make him more successful.

But 53 GP winner and 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel disagree with him. He does not feel there should be a need to treat your child with such extreme measures in order to make them resiliet.

Guys…I found more articles from Max’s karting days concerning his father J0s Verstappen and it’s worse than we know. I’m getting chills 😭💔 He actually really assaults him and it’s something the karting circle knows. There are also more stories that j0s even admitted himself pic.twitter.com/4HHiGfZuS3 — orange marina (@ORANGEMARlNA) August 3, 2020

Vettel said, “I didn’t get beaten up. But if you do get beaten up your whole life, does that work? Or does it work to be loved and explained the ways how the world works?

He added, “If you compare the two, who is more resilient? Is resilience fighting back as somebody hits you, you hit back? Or is resilience strength in understanding what just happened, reflecting and taking things on from there?

Was Max Verstappen abused by his father?

Max Verstappen’s statements about his father’s thought love raised eyebrows in the F1 community. Many took to Twitter to claim the 24-year-old was abused and ill-treated by his father

The Dutchman has however defended his father in multiple occasions. He believes Jos’s methods were okay for the time they lived in. He does not find any wrongdoing in his father’s actions.

📰: “My father never told me I would be a champion. On the contrary, he said I could be a truck or bus driver at most. On the positive side, it didn’t put any pressure on me and made me realize that I could do better” – Max Verstappen#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/QHo1sb6lkT — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) July 5, 2022

Sebastian Vettel is a father of 3 children. The German is a family guy and has kept his family life personal. And Vettel has decided to hang up his racing shoes at the end of the 2022 season in order to spend more time with his loved ones.

Being a father, he understands the nuances of raising a child. But Vettel has stressed that Childres must be raised the right way as the methods used by parents could affect them for a long time.

He adds, “Being a father myself, obviously I have these challenges every day. And if you say, okay, my children are allowed to talk back, well, then you also need to face the fact that they are talking back.”

“I think it is fascinating because it’s so much of who we are later on and how we manage situations. And I’m not talking about how many races we might win. Our childhood is fundamental. So much can be done right, and so much can be done wrong.”

