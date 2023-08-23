Key Red Bull Figure Reveals Retirement Plan After 24 Years of Service

In an age where not coming up with instant results is a sure-shot way to get fired, Red Bull boasts of having some of the longest-serving personnel in F1. This includes the trio of Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, and Helmut Marko, all of whom have been involved with the team since its inception less than two decades ago. However, now at the age of 80, as per a recent report by PlanetF1, Helmut Marko has finally revealed the plans regarding his retirement from F1.

Marko has been involved with the Red Bull brand ever since the year of 1999 when he started overseeing the brand-new Red Bull Junior Team. The driver academy was one of the firsts in the history of F1 and Marko had identified and brought up generational talents like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen through this junior team.

When Red Bull made their entry into F1 after acquiring Jaguar in 2005, Marko was appointed as the chief advisor to the team. He has served in this role for the last 18 years and has achieved incredible success as well.

Helmut Marko wants to contribute to Red Bull for as long as he can

Now, after being involved with the brand for more than 24 years, Helmut Marko has finally opened up about his retirement plans. The 80-year-old patriarch recently revealed to Motorsport Magazin that he will continue in the team till his mind and body permits him to do so.

Marko said, “As long as I am mentally and physically fit, and I am fascinated and enthusiastic, and as long as the people in charge give me the chance to continue here, I will do so.”

The Austrian made it very clear that his age is just a number and he does not feel old. However, he made it clear that he will be on the team till the day he can contribute positively, after which he will voluntarily step away from the job.

The change in leadership

Red Bull recently went through a major change in management following the passing away of CEO Dietrich Mateschitz. Oliver Mintzlaff was brought in as the new head of the corporation and as per Marko, the team has had no issues due to this change in leadership.

Marko said, “It was not so clear in the meantime after the death of Mr. Mateschitz how things would continue, but that has been settled in the meantime.” And all of this has been quite evident by the fact that Red Bull has had an insane 2023 season.

The Milton Keynes outfit has won all 12 of the races held during the first half of the season. Verstappen has been in a class of his own, winning the races with more than 20-30 seconds gap with P2. With how things seem right now, catching up with the Bulls will be a tough nut to crack for their rivals.