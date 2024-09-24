Red Bull “Don’t Really Have a Replacement” For Sergio Perez, Believes Nico Rosberg

Sergio Perez’s future with Red Bull has been in question for over a year. Reports of his potential sacking have surfaced and faded multiple times, yet the Mexican driver’s performance has not improved. Former World Champion Nico Rosberg suggested that this ongoing situation is due to Red Bull not having a suitable replacement for Perez.

Since the middle stages of the 2023 season, Perez has struggled to be close to teammate Max Verstappen on nearly all fronts. This year has been particularly challenging, as Perez last stood on the podium in April at the 2024 Chinese GP. Despite this, Team Principal Christian Horner has refused to consider axing Perez.

“It’s a difficult situation for them,” said Rosberg on the Sky Sports F1 podcast. “The thing is that they don’t really have a replacement either.”

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo were reported to be replacements at one stage this season. But Rosberg ruled them out as well.

CARLOS SAINZ AND CHECO PEREZ CRASH AT BAKU #AzerbaidjanGP pic.twitter.com/ULDgJIkrMC — Obito (@Nasheriobito) September 15, 2024

“Because Tsunoda, they don’t see him as quite strong enough to be replacing Perez, Ricciardo is on his way out as per the rumors,” he added. “So there’s not really a replacement.”

Like Perez, Ricciardo has also struggled to find his form in 2024. However, the Honey Badger’s time is running out, as Red Bull’s sister team, RB, is prepared to pull the plug, according to reports. The Singapore GP was rumored to be his last race in F1, raising eyebrows as many wondered why Perez continued to receive chances while Ricciardo did not.

Nonetheless, Red Bull is keeping an eye on finding a replacement for Perez. Liam Lawson, who is expected to take Ricciardo’s seat at RB, is reportedly in contention for a spot at the Milton Keynes-based outfit in the future.

Lawson’s VCARB promotion is a test for Red Bull seat

Ricciardo was brought into AlphaTauri (now RB) as a replacement for Nyck de Vries to determine if he still had what it takes to drive for Red Bull. This move coincided with Perez’s struggles, prompting the Austrian team to prepare for the future. Unfortunately for Ricciardo, it did not work out.

Rosberg believes Red Bull is employing a similar strategy once again. Lawson is expected to take the RB seat until the end of the 2024 season to prove his worth for a spot alongside Verstappen. Rosberg suggested that the Milton Keynes-based outfit would reassess Perez’s position before the start of the 2025 season.

“These rumors are coming that they want to try Lawson out. Because if he does amazingly well in the last 6 races, then he will be considered for the main Red Bull seat next year,” he said.