Red Bull F1 Brains and a Whole Lot of Lawrence Stroll’s Money the Secret Formula to Fernando Alonso & Aston Martin’s Success

Aston Martin’s meteoric rise to success has taken the F1 grid by storm, as manifested in Fernando Alonso’s multiple podium finishes alongside Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. However, many have been unappreciative of the secret behind this success.

Lawrence Stroll has been accused of the cold-blooded poaching of Red Bull staff, leading to Aston Martin being dubbed the “Green Red Bull.” However, with the new season upon them, Aston Martin has capitalized on their new recruits, leveraging the brilliance behind the enigmatic Red Bull’s success to create their own winning formula.

While Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have publicly criticized Fernando Alonso and his team for copying their tactics, the question remains – is this a cunning strategy or a shady one?

The real reason behind Aston Martin’s success- Red Bull & Cash

Alonso’s manager and former Renault team principal, Flavio Briatore, analyzed this situation. Admitting it was a risky move to Aston Martin; the enthusiasm and persuasion of Lawrence Stroll ultimately convinced the double champion to sign with the team.

Briatore praised Stroll as a “true F1 enthusiast” who used his cunning tactics to lure skilled engineers from other teams. Briatore also reveals Stroll’s sly tactics to poach Red Bull engineers. “He took a lot of people from Red Bull and other teams: in their stables they were number two or three, he gave them greater responsibilities.”

Our spirit shines through. 💚#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/m6gTCoSNHo — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 21, 2023

Further, he added another ingredient to this spicy soup of success at Aston Martin. “He has invested in the wind tunnel and in the new headquarters at Silverstone. If you want to grow, you have to do this.”

Stroll’s passion and dedication to his five-year plan have been phenomenal, and his efforts have turned Aston Martin into a dangerous contender in the sport, surpassing teams like Mercedes and Ferrari.

As Max Verstappen sees a genuine threat and Fernando Alonso with podiums and shared champagne showers, one cannot help but admire Stroll’s strategic brilliance and masterful chess moves that have propelled the team to new heights.

Fernando Alonso responds to copy-cat accusations

As the claws came out after the first race of the season, Perez and Verstappen joked about there being three Red Bull cars on the podium- a sight that carried on to Jeddah as well. Even Mercedes boss Toto Wolff jumped in to take credit for the team’s success, after all, Aston martin is Mercedes’ customer team.

While Alonso silently took the blows then, he silenced his naysayers with a harsh wake-up call. Reiterating his rivals’ statements, he said, “But it seems that everyone is an Aston Martin now.”

It is clear that both Alonso and his team are confident and able to stand on their own feet when it comes to their claim of the crown. Although an important part, it takes more than the car to challenge behemoths like Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull. And to not only celebrate with them but threaten them? The stuff of legends.