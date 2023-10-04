Red Bull Have ‘Another Vettel’ in Their Pool and He Should Replace Sergio Perez: “Don’t See How Daniel Is Going to Do That”

The speculations surrounding the future of Sergio Perez continue as the Mexican has been unable to perform at the level expected of him at Red Bull. Despite driving the fastest car on the grid, the 33-year-old has managed just two victories this season. In stark contrast, Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen has won 13 races. Since many believe that Red Bull will eventually replace Perez because of his massive underperformances, the question is about who would replace the former Racing Point driver. While many believe that Daniel Ricciardo is the favorite, former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan believes, as per Motorsportweek, that Red Bull already have “another Vettel” in their talent pool.

As for Perez, Lawrence Barretto believes that Red Bull will surely sack him. The F1 expert believes that the Milton Keynes outfit will replace the Mexican with Daniel Ricciardo, and will sign Liam Lawson as a full-time driver for AlphaTauri. The New Zealander is the same driver who Jordan believes the Milton Keynes outfit should directly sign for their senior team.

Eddie Jordan explains why Red Bull should sign Liam Lawson

While speaking on the most recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Eddie Jordan gave his thoughts on Red Bull’s options if they were to replace Sergio Perez. The Irish businessman believes that the Milton Keynes outfit should give Liam Lawson a chance ahead of Daniel Ricciardo as the New Zealander is a star for the future.

As quoted by motorsportweek.com, Jordan said, “Put Lawson in the car. Take that chance, because you have a chance of making another Vettel. It’s really difficult to see how Daniel is going to do that. Don’t lose Lawson though. I think he is really good. Lawson deserves a chance in Formula 1. You can only win the championship with one driver“.

The 75-year-old added that if Red Bull were to replace Perez, then he would definitely switch the Mexican with someone “who has a really bright future“. Jordan believes that Lawson fits that role perfectly. He then gave the 21-year-old the ultimate praise by comparing him to four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

Jordan stated that similarly to the legendary German driver, Lawson only needs a few years of experience before he can deliver results for Red Bull. While many such as Jordan believe that Red Bull should give their second seat to Lawson, the Milton Keynes outfit seems in no rush to do so.

Liam Lawson will have to wait longer before he can get an F1 seat

Although there were rumors that Red Bull has guaranteed Liam Lawson of receiving a seat in 2025, team principal Christian Horner has denied the same. The Briton recently stated in an interview with Sky Sports that there are “no guarantees,” and that while the 21-year-old had done the best he could the team will make a decision in the future.

As for the next season, Horner confirmed that Lawson will continue as their reserve driver. However, he did admit that the New Zealander would definitely be one of the candidates for the seat in 2025.