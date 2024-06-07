Adrian Newey Hints at Mercedes-Ferrari Bias as F1 Unveils 2026 Regulations

The FIA has released a brief list of regulations that will come into force starting in 2026. Some radical changes to the aerodynamics and engine specs have sparked excitement among fans and experts alike. However, Adrian Newey is not too thrilled and has even insinuated bias towards a couple of teams on the grid.

Among the changes in regulations, the most impactful ones pertain to the power unit. From overtaking aids to added dependence on the electric component, the engines will once again become the factor that gives one team an edge over others. Given their proven prowess in their respective departments, Newey was likely referring to Ferrari and Mercedes being the two teams who will get an advantage.

Speaking with Motorsport Magazine, he said,

“The FIA ​​seems to have been heavily influenced by one or two manufacturers, hoping to appease those, but also to attract others.”

While he did not name the teams he would put in the former category, he did back his latter argument with Audi’s example.

Adrian Newey spoke to Motorsport Magazine about the 2026 regulations, and said: “The FIA ​​seems to have been heavily influenced by one or two manufacturers, hoping to appease those, but also to attract others.” https://t.co/gegrtRbHam — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) June 6, 2024

Alpine (through Renault), Ferrari, and Mercedes are the only constructors in the championship that manufacture their power units. Among them, only Ferrari and Mercedes are the constructors other teams rely on for engines. McLaren, Aston Martin, and Williams purchase units from Mercedes, whereas Sauber and Haas get theirs from Ferrari.

It was on the back of this superior engine manufacturing prowess that Mercedes dominated the sport for eight years, starting with the onset of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014.

The ground-effect regulation changes followed in 2022, and F1 witnessed another major alteration. This shift towards aerodynamic superiority put Red Bull at the forefront and Newey, being their CTO, led the revolution for the Austrian outfit. The odds can now once again tip in the Silver Arrows’ favor which is what irks Newey.

The Audi-Ford appeasement

According to Newey, the FIA did not just frame the 2026 regulations to ‘appease’ “one or two” teams. They were to attract interest from the outside, which stands justified as Audi will join the championship in 2026.

While the German automaker will compete as a constructor, Red Bull has found a partner too. That partner is Ford, who will collaborate with the Milton Keynes-based team to manufacture their engines.

The 65-year-old, however, is not sure if the path taken by the FIA is sustainable. He said,

“The reality is that manufacturers come and go, with the exception of Ferrari. It is the teams that drive the business and the great attraction is the public. It is essential that we offer them a good show and part of that variety is well rewarded.”

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull after the first quarter of 2025. However, he continues to tread the Austrian team’s line that bashes the upcoming regulations.