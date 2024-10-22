“I Never Thought F1 Would Be as Big”: Zak Brown on F1’s Prominence in America

BROWN Zak (usa), CEO of of McLaren Racing, portrait during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024, 18th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from September 20 to 22, 2024 on the Marina Bay Circuit, in Singapore, Singapore – F1

F1 had always been a popular sport, but its viewership and revenue skyrocketed after Liberty Media, an American company, took over in 2017. They significantly boosted the sport’s fame in the United States, a previously untapped market where F1 had struggled to make an impact. Even McLaren CEO Zak Brown, an American, was surprised by the scale of F1’s growing fanbase in the US.

“I never thought F1 would get as big as it is in America,” said Brown in a Sky Sports F1 feature ahead of the US GP last weekend. “And it isn’t as if it happened overnight. You have got to give credit to COTA — an awesome circuit and then Liberty.”

Previously, the US GP at COTA was the only American race on the F1 calendar. However, with growing interest in the sport, organizers have added two more races in Miami and Las Vegas—two of the most glamorous and high-profile cities in the world.

#DidYouKnow the USA holds the record for the most venues to have hosted @F1 races, with 10 different tracks! Who can name them all… #USGP pic.twitter.com/iOzDQeNant — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 1, 2019

In addition to the Liberty Media takeover, another key factor behind F1’s growth in the US was the popular Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, which offered newcomers a glimpse into the sport’s basics and behind-the-scenes drama.

It brought in a horde of new viewers to the sport, with journalist Will Buxton revealing recently, that one out of three fans today, started watching the sport less than five years ago, when the docuseries premiered.

Liberty Media’s marketing initiatives and efforts have ensured a sustainable trajectory for F1 in the States—a welcome sight for long-time lovers of motorsports like Brown.

From being a NASCAR fan to becoming McLaren boss

Born in Los Angeles, CA, Brown, like many Americans, initially developed his love for motorsport through NASCAR and IndyCar—racing disciplines traditionally more popular in the US. However, he made his mark in a different arena, rising to become the CEO of one of the most iconic and successful teams in F1.

His journey into the world of F1 — at least from a managerial perspective — began around the time that F1 was trying to break into the American market. But the reason why he has been able to steer McLaren’s ship back in the right direction is owing to his extensive business background, which got him to Woking as Executive Director in 2016.

Brown joined McLaren when the team was in a dire state, struggling with both finances and on-track performances. However, with the support of a strong technical staff, he managed to turn things around. Now, with five races remaining, McLaren leads the Constructors’ Championship.