Red Bull Removes $150 Million Sponsor From Its Website

Sponsors and partners in F1, not only provide revenue but also bring expertise in innovative fields that help teams thrive on track. Losing sponsors, therefore, represents a significant setback—something Red Bull may face, having recently parted ways with one.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit removed Bybit, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, from its website. In 2022, they had signed a three-year deal with Bybit, valued at $150 million over the course of the partnership.

The deal concluded with the end of the 2024 season, and Red Bull‘s decision to remove Bybit from its website clearly indicated that an extension had not been signed. The question now is: will this derail Red Bull’s commercial plans?

With Bybit removed from Red Bull’s partner’s page, it can’t be stated enough how great these cars looked with a Red Bull or Honda-branded rear wing. Would be awesome to see either one again. https://t.co/f4PVUAIH7R pic.twitter.com/yFXjKIHXN2 — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) January 1, 2025

$150 million may seem like a significant sum to miss out on, but Red Bull has much larger sponsors. Bybit paid $50 million per season, whereas Oracle, their title sponsor, reportedly contributes $90 million annually.

Moreover, F1 teams prioritize technical partnerships over mere monetary compensation, and Bybit had no impact on the performance side of operations. Their contributions were limited to fan engagement through NFTs, something Red Bull presumably decided to move away from. With increasing scrutiny on cryptocurrency exchanges, Bybit’s own future appears to be in jeopardy.

On the other hand, companies like Oracle are integral to Red Bull’s on-track progress. For example, the company’s software is extensively used by the pit wall during strategic calculations.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the team will bring on a new sponsor from the cryptocurrency space or pursue another technical partnership, similar to Oracle, to strengthen its arsenal for 2025 and beyond.