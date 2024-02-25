Red Bull’s Tech Boss Explains Why Data From Real Sim Drivers Is Essential for the Development of the Car

In modern-day F1, due to limitations on testing, teams rely a lot more on simulator runs. The progress and development of any car depend on a lot of simulator work. Each team employs sim drivers besides their on-track drivers. The reason is that even on-track drivers like Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez cannot extract data from simulator runs as well as a real sim driver. This is something Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache shed light upon lately.

As quoted by Junaid on Twitter (now X), Wache said, “It is true that not all real drivers like to dive into the simulator. It is also true that real sim racers enjoy it a lot more. The mindset helps. The simulator drivers do not want to be the fastest so that they can become our next driver on the circuit.”

The Frenchman also said that he is not sure if Red Bull’s smooth run is due to the simulator work being on point. However, he certainly believes that the sim runs are essential for their development. Besides this, Wache’s point about sim drivers’ mindset is also key to maintaining team harmony.

He cited how these drivers don’t focus on becoming the fastest and be the team’s next on-track driver. They just look to do the best sim work possible that contributes to the car development.

How does Red Bull utilize its sim drivers?

Pierre Wache also highlighted that there are benefits to having young talents in the simulator too. Often young talents from junior formulas undertake simulator work for F1 teams. Wache says, “That is also useful, but in a different way. It just differs.”

The French engineer explained that young drivers also want to develop themselves as a racing driver. With their career trajectory in mind, the aforementioned point of becoming an F1 driver themselves also lingers in the back of their mind.

Meanwhile, established drivers in other categories who act as development drivers have a clear focus on just doing the best sim work. Therefore, Wache justified that Red Bull prefers to have real sim drivers who are beneficial to the optimum for their car development.

Currently Red Bull has several sim drivers. They include Rudy van Buren, Sebastian Buemi, and Jake Dennis. These drivers have their on-track racing commitments in other racing categories besides F1. However, they actively work with Red Bull Racing as development drivers on simulators.

Van Buren races in the Porsche Supercup besides his online racing and development driver duties for Red Bull. Dennis is a Formula E champion and also races a lot in the GT categories. Meanwhile, Buemi is a veteran endurance champion now, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans on four occasions, and the WEC title four times.