“It has to add more value to Formula 1”: F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admits that blockbuster Netflix series Drive to Survive may not continue in the coming years

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admits that Netflix blockbuster ‘Drive to Survive’ has to add more value to the sport in order to continue.

One of the key factors behind F1’s recent global growth has been the launch of popular Netflix docu-series, ‘Drive to Survive’. It features teams and drivers, who are followed throughout the course of the season, providing viewers with behind the scenes access to what goes on in the world of F1.

In particular, the show has led to a massive growth in audience in the United States. While some believe that the show adds unnesecarry drama, others recognize the key role it plays in bringing in new fans.

Finally the S4 Teaser is here. A herculean task as ever – huge thanks & well done to the team! #DriveToSurvive pic.twitter.com/ttzrMCRFRg — F1DriveToSurvive (@BoxToBoxFilms) February 28, 2022

The fourth season of the blockbuster series will release Worldwide on 11th of March, and the entire F1 community is excited about it. The 2021 season was one of the greatest of all time.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen provided fans with a battle for the ages, and viewers can’t wait to see how things unfolded away from the cameras.

Ahead of the release, Domenicali shared his thoughts on the future of the series. The first question that fans will have after watching the latest installment would be if the Netflix crew will return for a fifth season. Domenicali admits that he isn’t sure about that.

F1 may plan on moving on from Drive to Survive and try other ventures to promote the sport

Domenicali recognizes DTS’s contribution to F1’s growth over the years. However, he feels that the audience may be stagnated if there’s nothing new to add in terms of value. As a result, the sport may try other things to promote itself in the coming years.

“There is no doubt that Drive to Survive has had an incredible effect,” he said. Mainly on the new audiences, and also in other new markets like US for sure.”

“And this will continue, and I can anticipate to you that you have to stay tuned to the new series. Because I’ve just had the possibility to see it, and it will be fantastic. And as you can imagine, with what has happened last year, there will be a lot of action. So that’s good.”

Drive to Survive, Season 4 🍿 New trailer alert! 🎬#F1 https://t.co/H8Wop0pTSY — Formula 1 (@F1) February 28, 2022

“I think that it’s important for us to be with Drive to Survive, with our Netflix friends,” he continued. “Up to the moment where we believe that we’ll make sure that it’s a differentiating factor.”

“If it’s becoming just a different way to speak about F1. Without adding, or giving to the F1 platform any added value, maybe I think it’s better to renegotiate and see with Netflix and with the other partners what could be a possibility to do something different in the future.”

