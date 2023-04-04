Sebastian Breaks Silence on Missing Out Fernando Alonso-Aston Martin Success

November 17, 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Fernando Alonso of Alpine and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin during press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz before Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 17, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates – ZUMAz156 20221117_spo_z156_261 Copyright: xBeataxZawrzelx

While Fernando Alonso’s success comes as a pleasant surprise, the thought at the back of everyone’s mind is that Sebastian Vettel could have had the same. Had Vettel stayed one more year, he could have reaped the fruits of his labor. Although Alonso’s talent speaks for itself, Vettel’s retirement echoes in everyone’s minds.

Now, however, the successor to Vettel’s seat answers the question himself. If there was any regret or even unanswered questions. Vettel gives his blessings to Alonso whose success at Aston Martin is well-earned.

Fernando Alonso-Aston Martin gets Sebastian Vettel’s stamp of approval

Fernando Alonso shoulders Aston Martin’s P2 in the constructor’s championship. Maximizing a brilliant car, Alonso has enjoyed consecutive podium appearances. Thus, Vettel proudly backs the man in his seat.

3 consecutive podiums for Fernando Alonso at the opening races is something happened for last time in 2010 pic.twitter.com/ETaM58rcDP — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) April 2, 2023

Speaking to the media at an event by Bio Bienen Apfel, Vettel said he had no regrets. “Now they have more talent internal than in previous years, yes, and I’m aware, but I’m doing well in my new situation and I’m enjoying this stage.”

After passing the baton to Alonso, Vettel doesn’t believe things could have been different for him. He simply stated, “As I said, of course, I think it would have been easier if the car had been that good before, but as I say, the joy is greater than the rest.”

Rather, Vettel is happy for his former rival. “And I’m also happy for him, I think there were actually many years in which he didn’t have a good car, and yes, now he is living that second spring or honeymoon”

Confident Alonso agrees with Vettel

The Aston Martin miracle recently stated that Vettel wouldn’t have been able to do what he did. Believing that Vettel was incapable of pulling off his triumphs Alonso made his position clear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant (@astonmartinf1)

“I don’t know if he could have made the Aston Martin that fast, so you never know.” A jab at Vettel, Alonso knows what he brings to the table at Aston Martin. With back-to-back podiums and posing a threat to F1 giants like Ferrari and Mercedes, Alonso has put his team on the map.

Proving to be a true leader and a genuine ray of hope for the team in green, the 42-year-old isn’t here to be doubted. As the underdogs make their way to the top of the table, it gives us something to look forward to in the 2023 season.