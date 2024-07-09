Released Pressure Triggers Battlecry From Mama Hamilton After Lewis’ British GP Win

945 days is what it took Lewis Hamilton to win another race since his last one at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. The Briton won at home rekindling the lost faith in his abilities in the last two seasons. This emotional outcome of the 2024 British GP consumed the entire sport. So, it was natural for the entire Hamilton family to be overwhelmed by the outcome. During a public forum after the race, Hamilton’s mother even triggered a battle cry to show her renewed enthusiasm.

The emotions of winning his home race for the record ninth time were evident in Hamilton’s eyes. He even confessed no other race win made him so emotional in his 17-year-long career, as it broke his long hiatus.

When Hamilton’s family was on stage in front of the fans, the interviewer asked his parents if the British GP win felt special. To this, his mother Carmen Larbalestier said, “It really does. It feels like somebody has released a valve of pressure that’s been on us for, god knows, how long now.”

After this statement, in a more energetic tone, she said, “But we’re away now, isn’t it? Let’s do it!!“, which got a great response from those in attendance.

This was a cheer appreciating the continued efforts from Hamilton despite Mercedes‘ shortcomings. It was a cheer to let the 39-year-old know that his fans still believe in him even though he had a lot of self doubt.

Hamilton reveals he thought he would never win again

The eight-time British GP winner extended his record with a flawless drive. However, because of the prolonged period where Hamilton did not even get a hint of a race win, doubts started to creep in.

Because of the difficulties faced by his team in the last two years, the seven-time champion thought he would never win again. Hamilton confessed about these doubts and the high emotions while addressing the media after the race.

As quoted by ESPN, he confessed, “There’s definitely been moments where the thought that this was it, that it was never going to happen again. So to have this feeling coming across the line, I think honestly, I’ve never cried coming from a win.”

His emotions were on full display in front of the cameras after the race win. The difficulties Hamilton faced in 2021 and the following two years built up a lot of pressure. The 2024 British GP victory released a lot of that pressure. Now, the Briton would want to get used to this winning feeling once again.