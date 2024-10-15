Resurgence in America: Why This Could be Max Verstappen’s Show

Max Verstappen is under the stress of preserving his 52-point lead against Lando Norris to continue his reign in Formula 1. With the McLaren star presumed to have the faster car for the remaining part of the season, Verstappen might not end up controlling the outcome of the season even though Norris needs to beat him by 8.67 points per Grand Prix.

Though the average to beat Verstappen seems staggering, the inclusion of sprint races gives a comparatively larger pool of points. However, everything might not be against Verstappen as Red Bull is bracing itself for the year-end races.

Red Bull has announced that they will introduce their last big upgrade of the season. Reportedly, the RB20 will have a new floor which intends to improve the car’s balance.

Moreover, the side edges of the floor will also be updated to battle the turbulence from the rear. Therefore, there is a good chance that Red Bull might provide Verstappen enough resources to keep the Papaya drivers at bay

Why a better RB20 would be enough for Verstappen

It seems RB20 has unearthed the entire potential of the regulations, and that could be the reason why it’s unable to improve performance with the last developments made. Yet, Verstappen has maximized the performances in the recent races and limited Norris’ damage on his lead.

With the recent balance issues, and ever since Norris opened his winning tally in Miami, Verstappen has managed to bag 221 points. In comparison, Norris has also scored an equal number of points.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be wrong to argue that Verstappen has overperformed with the resources at hand. If the balance issues are solved before Austin, Verstappen no doubt could bag results sufficient to keep his reign afloat.

Jenson Button was in a similar situation when he won the championship in 2009, and in a recent interview, he said, “I think he can probably handle the pressure a bit better than I could back then, but still, it’s not an easy position to be in.”

The circuits might help Verstappen

The American tour will consist of four races in the two continents— Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Las Vegas respectively. In all the tracks, Verstappen has won before, with Mexico being his favorite where he has won five races.

He has also won three races at the Circuit of the Americas and two at Interlagos.

MAX-ICO Verstappen wins his third consecutive #MexicoGP after an incident-packed 71 laps. Hamilton finishes in P2, with polesitter Leclerc clinching the final podium spot in P3. pic.twitter.com/hmMJ7nImZ0 — Autosport (@autosport) October 29, 2023

Hence, Verstappen is a force to reckon with everywhere and Norris will have to pull something special in all the races to counter Verstappen’s brilliance.

At the same time, both Norris and Verstappen are facing a double-edged sword when it comes to rivals like Mercedes and Ferrari, who have also gained substantial performances in the past few races.

The rivals who also want stakes

Unlike last year, F1 has seen several race winners this season. Every driver from Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren has registered at least one win, Ironically, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez is the only driver from the Big 4 not to register a win yet, while his teammate has the most wins.

So, Ferrari and Mercedes are still in the loop and might want to bag more points to their tally. Interestingly, Ferrari can outscore Red Bull in the constructors’ championship with only a 34-point difference between them.

The 2024 winners club has inducted a new member #F1 pic.twitter.com/ukQtqgIRsi — Formula 1 (@F1) July 23, 2024

So, there are three teams who have the potential to beat Verstappen on any given day and dilute his lead at the front. But the same predicament is also shared by Norris.

Norris ideally would like to win all the races to comprehensively seal the title. Even his teammate Oscar Piastri is dedicated to the task of assisting him in a team, which is not usually a fan of giving orders to their drivers.

But with any driver from above mentioned teams capable of winning any of the remaining races, Norris sees the threat of being unable to catch up.

Provided, all the remaining races are also a do-or-die for both Norris and Verstappen, collisions and DNFs can’t be ruled out. Norris had to retire in Austria after a collision with Verstappen, and things got sour between the two.

History can be made

As mentioned earlier, Ferrari can overtake Red Bull in the constructors’ standings, if Verstappen still manages to win the title, it would be a remarkable achievement in modern-day F1 where a driver picked the title but his team came third in the table.

On the other hand, Perez right now stands P8 in the championship. If he is unsuccessful in improving his table rankings then he would have to accept an unflattering record of being the teammate of a champion who failed to finish higher than P8 in the standings.

Only twice such records stark distinctions between teammates have been observed in the past. First in 1994 when Michael Schumacher had three teammates, and only Jos Verstappen could score points.

And in 1985, when Alain Prost won the title, and his teammate suffered 11 DNNFs and finished P10 in the table. After this, Red Bull might take a good look at its drivers’ lineup with the 2025 season likely to be more competitive than ever.