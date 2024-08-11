“Rib’s Enjoying the Break”: Oscar Piastri Surprises Fans With Sudden Rib Injury Update

Amid the ongoing summer break, Oscar Piastri has made a painful revelation to his fans on social media. On Instagram, the Aussie driver reflected on the season gone by thus far. Amid that, he remembered his first-ever Grand Prix victory. However, what has caught everyone by surprise is an update on a broken rib which was kept a secret until now.

What is relieving is that Piastri and the injury are getting much-needed rest to recover. Going by the ultrasound image he shared, however, the date makes a startling revelation. The ultrasound of his sixth rib shows that Piastri sustained the injury sometime during or after the British GP. That becomes apparent from the date, which was the day after the British GP.

Since then, the McLaren driver has soldiered through two Grands Prix — the Hungarian GP and the Belgian GP. Piastri put up mighty impressive performances on each of those weekends, winning his first race in Budapest. He later came in second behind Lewis Hamilton at Spa-Francorchamps.

Going by the caption, “First part of the season done. First GP victory. First broken bone. Rib’s enjoying the break,” Piastri seems to still be recovering from the injury. Hopefully, he’d be in top shape for the comeback after the summer break. A similar sentiment echoed in the comments of the Reddit post relayed from Instagram.

As of now, the cause of the injury remains unknown. Neither did Piastri give an update on it, nor has McLaren issued a statement. However, a crash-inflicted injury can be ruled out as the Australian driver did not sustain any during the British GP weekend. It would be interesting to see if Piastri himself issues an explanation to douse the fans’ curiosity.