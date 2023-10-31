Rumored to Exit Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso’s Inclusive Behavior Comes to Light – “Distributed Part of His Profit Bonus Among Mechanics”

Despite being in supreme form with Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso has been linked with a rumor that will see him bid farewell to his $5,000,000 job. Amid this, an old report from an Aston Martin employee surfaced on the internet that talks about the impeccable nature of the Spanish driver.

Apart from being a two-time world champion, Alonso is also known for his inclusive behavior. A few years back, the report shared that the Asturian would also share his profit with his mechanics when he was at Ferrari.

Alonso was willing to share profits, even if he earned as little as $30,000. “At Ferrari and at other teams I always used to share my prize bonus with my mechanics,” said the former Renault star to F1 Racing Magazine.

He also added, “I thought if we were getting a podium or race win, it was not only me but teamwork. So, if I won $30,000 I would share it with my team.” As a result, Lawrence Stroll and his team were super excited to have the Asturian on board this year.

How is Fernando Alonso rumored to leave Aston Martin?

According to Daniel Bialy, a report came out on X that talked about Fernando Alonso’s potential Aston Martin exit. It also stated that the Silverstone-based team will see a change in ownership and therefore, the Asturian will be relieved of his duties.

This has come amid the stunning form the Spanish driver has shown this season. In the first half of the season, the Silverstone-based outfit arguably had the second-best car. Alonso took full advantage of this, adding multiple podium finishes to his name.

Because of the strong pace, Alonso and his fans were also eyeing the Spaniard’s 33rd F1 race win. However, Aston Martin’s pace declined soon after. As a result, Alonso’s hopes of winning a race also faded.

Nevertheless, Fernando Alonso is proud of the season he just had. Admittedly, the Silverstone-based team has made rapid progress after finishing P7 last year.