Despite Terming 2023 Good Season, Fernando Alonso Rumored to Leave $5,000,000 Job at Aston Martin Amidst Change in Air at Silverstone

Despite the recent slump in form, Aston Martin has had an impressive 2023 season, where they started as the ‘Dark Horse’ with Fernando Alonso leading the charge. The Asturian was in the form of his life as he secured consistent podiums and helped his team climb up to second in the constructor’s championship. As the Aston Martin and Alonso fans hope for an even more successful 2024 season, the rumor mill has churned out a worrying report.

Advertisement

Per an update from X user Daniel Bialy, major changes are coming Aston Martin’s way, and Alonso’s $5,000,000 job at the Silverstone camp might be in danger.

“Alonso is leaving Aston Martin and the team will soon change ownership. At the moment, this is just a wild rumor and soon we will see how much of it will be confirmed.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1talks/status/1718881466061377883?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The report comes despite Alonso believing he has had a great season with the British team. Following his second consecutive DNF, Alonso spoke to the media, where he claimed the year has been incredible for his team, and even if both the drivers DNF in all of the remaining races, their season will still be good.

With ownership change being seemingly inevitable, Chinese automaker Geely stands as the number one choice for the takeover, given its stake in the team. Should it be the case, Alonso could see himself walking through the exit door, as the new owners might be interested in bringing in another driver.

Fernando Alonso might have to exit Aston Martin to make way for Zhou Guanyu

Hailing from Hangzhou, Geely will undoubtedly be in favor of strengthening their country’s presence in F1. To achieve the same, their number one priority will be to bring the first-ever Chinese F1 driver, Zhou Guanyu, on board. The Alfa Romeo driver currently ranks P18 in the driver’s standings with six points to his name. However, he has been impressive in his time in the C43, owing to which he earned a contract extension till the end of the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AliaghaHosseini/status/1659104493810642944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Aston Martin’s deal with Honda as their new engine supplier could continue under Geely’s regime despite Lawrence Stroll signing the original deal. Should it happen, the Japanese engine suppliers might want to have a say in the driver’s lineup, too. Given the dismal season of Lance Stroll, the Canadian driver might have to make way for Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda, evening the Japanese influence within the team. As such, Aston Martin might be looking at a heavy makeover, with an All-Asian driver lineup ready to take the fight to the rest of the grid.