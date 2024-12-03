mobile app bar

Ruth Buscombe Bares ‘Political Agenda’ as George Russell Draws Ire for Max Verstappen Penalty

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us

Max Verstappen was left extremely frustrated and angry with George Russell after being handed a one-place grid penalty for the Qatar Grand Prix. The penalty demoted the Dutchman from pole position, a decision that Russell reportedly influenced during a stewards’ meeting.

Verstappen, clearly upset, lashed out at the Mercedes driver after winning the Grand Prix on Sunday. While his sharp words grabbed headlines, Ruth Buscombe Divey, a well-respected voice in Formula 1, wasn’t surprised by the incident.

Speaking on The Fast and the Curious podcast, she explained how drivers often have ‘political agendas’ when discussing issues with stewards. “The thing is, the drivers’ briefings are private… they’re private so that drivers can raise concerns, qualms, kind of bring up points,” Buscombe shared.

“There is always a political agenda from drivers in terms of trying to get things changed to the way they want them or not. Like there’s certain drivers that are always more vocal in these meetings, of which, George is always one of them,” she added.

Verstappen’s comments about Russell being “two-faced” highlights how the tension that can rise between drivers behind closed doors. On one hand, the Briton appears composed and polite in front of the cameras, but the #1 driver claims he’s much different in private discussions with stewards.

However, Buscombe’s insights suggest that this kind of behavior isn’t limited to just one driver—Formula 1 is a competitive environment where every driver is looking for an edge.

Verstappen himself played a part in ruining the race for Lando Norris

Interestingly, Verstappen himself displayed similar behavior during the race. He alerted Red Bull when he noticed Lando Norris failing to slow down under double yellow flag conditions as the Briton got much closer to him all of a sudden.

This led to Norris receiving a severe 10-second stop-and-go penalty, which ruined the McLaren driver’s chances of fighting the Dutch driver for the win. The FIA defended the penalty, explaining that it adhered to safety guidelines issued earlier in the year, emphasizing why such offenses carry heavy penalties.

Formula 1 drivers are understandably selfish because they are competing at such a high level. And while Verstappen’s anger over Russell pushing for his grid penalty is understandable, it seems a little over the top when viewed in the context of Verstappen’s own actions during the race.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these