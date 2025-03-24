mobile app bar

“I Am So Proud of You”: Lewis Hamilton Reacts to Lindsey Vonn’s Legendary Skiing Comeback

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton (L) and Lindsey Vonn (R)

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Lindsey Vonn (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto and IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Lindsey Vonn spent half a decade away from skiing before coming out of retirement in December last year. The decision paid off, as she recently secured a podium finish at the World Cup finals in Idaho, earning praise from close friend Lewis Hamilton.

Vonn came quite close to winning the super-G event in Sun Valley but had to settle for second—a worthy achievement nonetheless, for the 40-year-old veteran alpine skier who first left the sport in February 2019.

Hamilton was delighted. He quickly took to his Instagram account to congratulate Vonn on her result.

“Epic! Knew you could do it, and [I] am so proud of you,” Hamilton wrote in his story, reposting a clip of Vonn’s celebrations after the event. A heartwarming moment between two friends from two very different sporting worlds.

But how far back do the two actually go?

Hamilton and Vonn have been friends for a long time, with the Minnesota-born skier even attending races in the past to support the Ferrari driver. She was present at the 2016 United States GP, where Hamilton won a tense race by just five seconds ahead of his then-teammate and title rival, Nico Rosberg.

She even posted a congratulatory message for Hamilton’s victory in Austin that day—which was also his 50th Grand Prix win. “Congrats on your 50th win… So proud to call you a friend! Can’t wait to watch the last few races …fingers crossed!”

Sadly for Vonn, her friend didn’t win the title in 2016. However, he went on to dominate from 2017 to 2020, winning four more championships and bringing his total to seven. Now, at 40 years old, he has joined Ferrari—the most decorated team in the sport’s history—in pursuit of another title.

Hamilton, with a dominant sprint victory in China last weekend, is proving that age is just a number—something Vonn, 41, can truly relate to.

After her recent second-place finish, Vonn stated that she has silenced some of her doubters by achieving such a result in her 40s, as she turns 41 later this year in October. Nevertheless, she continues to push herself, lamenting that she could have skied better to even win the super-G event.

Age is just a number. If you feel good, and you’re mentally still driven and work hard, you can achieve anything you set your mind to,” she said, per the BBC.

Now that she is back on the skiing circuit, Vonn will be eager to secure a spot on the USA team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Having proven she can still compete at the highest level with a podium finish, the Minnesota-born skier will have her sights set on winning a fourth Olympic medal next February.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1500 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these