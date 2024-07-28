Sebastian Vettel Goes Undercover to Go Racing in Retirement

Ever since retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, Sebastian Vettel has tried his best to avoid the spotlight. However, the racer inside him is pretty much alive and he even co-owns the German Sail GP team.

And his recent exploits show just how much he loves competing regardless of what the sport might be. The 37-year-old took part in a bicycle race in Alta, Norway. However, he tried to keep it a secret by using a different last name.

The race happened on a Saturday and Vettel rode his bike for 150 kilometers, finishing the race at around 7 pm. According to a recent update on X, it took him almost 8 hours and 55 minutes to complete the race. He finished in 44th out of all the riders.

‘Sebastian Vettel received tributes from the audience and family in the finish area, but did not want to give a comment to the press present.’ pic.twitter.com/KSr3qDQCjZ — Naca ⁵ (@F1ToRuleThemAll) July 27, 2024

To stay hidden, Vettel used his wife’s last name, Prater, instead of his own. He even added an “S” to make it Sprater. That’s not it, as he even mentioned that he was from Norway instead of Germany.

Even though Vettel tried to keep his identity hidden, people still cheered for him when he finished the race. However, he kept a low profile when reporters tried to talk to him afterward.

Vettel finds it challenging to adjust to his life after Formula 1

The German has said on several occasions that he is not close to the idea of returning to Formula 1. However, certain conditions need to be met if he is to return. The most important is that Vettel wants to be part of a project that is closer to the front of the field, unlike his final stint with Aston Martin, where he spent most of his time in the midfield.

He even explained how he finds it difficult to cope with his life outside of Formula 1. Speaking on ‘The Fast and the Curious’ podcast, Vettel explained how he can still see the racing line when he drives around on public roads. But the traffic doesn’t allow him to chase the line as he was used to on the track.

It’s official. Sebastian Vettel uses F1 tactics when he’s in the supermarket… #F1 pic.twitter.com/wS0RUqp3C1 — The Fast And The Curious (@fastcuriouspod) April 5, 2024

He even recalled a story when the racer within him came out in a supermarket. “I was racing in the past in the supermarket, trying to be the first and overtake the final meters to get back here and stuff like that. But I’ve calmed down. I need to be responsible nowadays,” Vettel noted.

Being just 37 years old, Vettel still has plenty of racing left in him. But only time will tell whether he will ever return to the grid.