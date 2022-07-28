F1

Sebastian Vettel has been contemplating about retirement since Ferrari days

Sebastian Vettel has been contemplating about retirement since Ferrari days
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
India Women vs Australia Women T20 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W Edgbaston T20I?
Next Article
Commonwealth Games 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List
F1 Latest News
"I think very highly of him" - Sebastian Vettel reveals the driver who can replace him at Aston Martin in 2023
“I think very highly of him” – Sebastian Vettel reveals the driver who can replace him at Aston Martin in 2023

Sebastian Vettel has recommended Mick Schumacher as his replacement at Aston Martin after he retires…