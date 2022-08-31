Sebastian Vettel is helping Aston Martin in improving the car for his $20 Million a year replacement

Aston Martin Team principal has credited Sebastian Vettel for helping out with the 2023 car despite retiring next year.

Sebastian Vettel has reportedly been helping out Aston Martin for helping out with the 2023 F1 car. Despite not going to be able to drive the car for next year, Vettel has still been helping out the team with the AMR22’s successor.

Team Principal, Mike Krack was pleased with Vettel’s attitude. The Aston Martin team principal stated: “Actually, in the debrief, he said something that, ‘For next year’s car, please think about that. He is still on it.”

The German is being replaced by Fernando Alonso next season. The German seems to be aiding his successor for next season. Ironically, Vettel had denied Alonso a title twice during his Red Bull days. This news will come off as music to the Spaniard’s ears.

Alonso himself is seeking his third world championship. With Alonso being 41, Aston Martin may be his last chance of winning a third-world championship.

Mike Krack denies Vettel taking a more relaxed approach till the end of the season

Aston Martin team principal said that Vettel has not been taking a more relaxed approach. Despite Vettel announcing his retirement and being clear on his future, according to Mike Krack, Vettel has still been ‘on it’.

Krack also used Vettel’s performance in Belgium as proof he is still giving his all. The four-time world champion finished P8 in Spa from P10. Vettel made five places in the first lap amidst the chaos caused by Hamilton and Alonso. Vettel dropped down to P8 as Verstappen, Leclerc and Ocon came through from the back of the grid.

Mike Krack also praised Vettel for being a true professional telling to media in Belgium: “I mean, he’s a professional. And he will give everything until the last moment.”

“It is also something that the first thing that he said when he was informing us to stop was that he will give it everything until the end. And we have seen it today [Sunday].”

