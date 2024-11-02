Sebastian Vettel Names Max Verstappen Favorite For 2024 Title

For the first time in three years, F1 fans can choose between two drivers who they think could emerge as World Champion come the end of the season. The protagonists in question are Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, with the community split in support and expectations. Sebastian Vettel, for one, has chosen to side with his former side.

The four-time World Champion has picked Verstappen as his favorite for the 2024 title. “I think Max is so hardened now, so confident in his driving. We rarely see mistakes on his part,” Vettel said to Sky Germany. Vettel focused on Verstappen’s abilities instead of his place in the Championship standings, which also favors him.

44 points ahead with four Grand Prix and a Sprint race to go, that is the gap Verstappen has to Norris heading into the Sao Paolo GP on Sunday. Vettel predicted that the star driver of his former team would match his title tally, but he too would have loved to see a fight to the finish.

A single podium finish is all Verstappen needs to effectively end Norris’ title hopes, as the McLaren ace requires a 12-point edge per race to keep the championship battle alive. However, given everything, it’s surprising that Verstappen still holds the lead in this fight.

Verstappen is still strong enough

Verstappen got off to a strong start in 2024, winning seven out of the opening 10 races. But after the first few outings, it was clear that the RB20 was nowhere near as strong as its predecessor, the RB19, which won 21 out of 22 races last season. Despite a weakened car struggling with balance and handling, Verstappen powered through.

His recent 10-race winless streak from the Spanish GP onwards would understandably concern the Milton Keynes-based team. However, Verstappen’s resilient driving, which secured multiple podium finishes and kept him ahead of Norris in many of the races, has helped maintain his lead.

At one point this season, McLaren had the outright fastest car on the grid—Norris’s golden opportunity to gain an edge over Verstappen. However, mistakes by both Norris and McLaren prevented him from capitalizing on it. Now, with just four race weekends remaining, Verstappen looks poised to retain his crown.