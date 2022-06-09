“Sebastian Vettel was a big part of our team and history”- Ferrari admit they miss presence of four-time World Champion in Maranello

Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 and went on to win 14 races with the Italian outfit until his departure in the 2021 season.

Vettel won all four of his Champions with Red Bull. Between 2010 and 2013, the German won four back to back World Titles. However, the onset of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014 saw Red Bull fall off massively.

In 2015, he decided to join Ferrari in a move which the world saw as a ‘match made in heaven’. They are the most successful F1 team of all time, who were struggling behind other teams for quite a few seasons. With Vettel’s arrival, he was being tipped as the man who would bring Championship glory back to Maranello.

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and Sebastian Vettel decide not to extend their contracthttps://t.co/LMvLsJZiP8 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 12, 2020

However, his stay in Ferrari did not turn out to be fruitful for either. With the end of Red Bull’s dominance in F1, another started. This time, Mercedes were unbeatable. No other car on the grid managed to make a car good enough to challenge them and this frustrated Vettel and Ferrari.

After the duo’s disastrous 2020 campaign, Vettel and Ferrari parted ways. Former McLaren driver Carlos Sainz partnered up with Charles Leclerc at the Italian outfit.

Ferrari respond to Sebastian Vettel question on social media

A fan on Twitter put up a post asking if Ferrari still misses Sebastian Vettel. The admin replied by admitting that they in fact do miss the four-time World Champion.

“We will always miss him,” the admin said. “He was a big part of our team and history.”

We will always miss him, he was a big part of our team and history — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 9, 2022

This divided F1 Twitter as a lot of fans slandered the ‘treating Vettel poorly’. Plenty of fans felt that Vettel was not happy in Ferrari towards the end of his stay because the team preferred Leclerc over him.

Didn’t you not even say his name in a Hungary tweet — Derrick (@DeepSoda8409157) June 9, 2022

Since moving to Aston Martin however, Vettel’s career has been on a different trajectory. He joined the Silverstone outfit, with the aim of feeling competitive once again. However, it has been a completely different story altogether.

Aston Martin have been struggling on the wrong end of the grid. He earned one podium finish with them in Baku last year, but since then things have not gone their way. This season in particular, the British team have gone off to a terrible start.

