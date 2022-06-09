“Nothing better than being sniped in the head in a DRS zone!”- F1 Grand Prix circuit to be part of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have a map called ‘Grand Prix’ which will feature a night time F1 track based in Asia.

Call of Duty is one of the most popular games around. It has millions of players worldwide, who engage in it’s multiplayer/battle royale modes. However, fans of the game who also follow Formula 1 are in for a treat.

Activision’s newest release, Modern Warfare two will feature new maps. So far, only five of them have been revealed but one of them stands out as unique. It’s the map that is being called ‘Grand Prix’, and it will feature an F1 race track set in Asia.

🚨DESCRIPTION OF SOME #ModernWarfareII #CallofDuty MAPS: • In a museum set in Spain taking inspiration from the Getty Museum • A Grand Prix racetrack set in Asia at night with races going on in the background • An old training facility set in an abandoned cement factory pic.twitter.com/CLK5uUXRka — Call of Duty Modern Warfare II News and Updates (@CODLeaks2023) June 8, 2022

The setting will be that of a night race. But the most interesting thing about it is that actual races will be going on in the background! It will be fun to see players battling it out against each other, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle it out on track.

There hasn’t been any reveal as to how it will really work or look like. The other maps that are going to be in the game include a museum based in Spain, inspired by the Getty museum.

F1 fans gear up for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

This weekend, F1 drivers and team travel to Baku for the Azerbaijan GP. Last year’s race in the Azerbaijani capital was a classic. It saw Sergio Perez win for the first time with Red Bull. Sebastian Vettel came second, in what was Aston Martin’s first ever podium in F1 followed by AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in third.

The Championship leader coming into that race Max Verstappen, suffered a DNF due to tyre puncture. Lewis Hamilton, who was the other Title protagonist in 2021, made a mistake towards the end of the race that saw him finish 15th.

This year, the battle is expected to be between Red Bull and Ferrari. The latter had a comfortable lead at the top in the early stages of this campaign. But a mixture of bad luck and poor decision making saw them give up the lead.

Verstappen leads the Championship coming into the Azerbaijan GP. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is nine points behind him, whereas Perez is just six points behind the Monegasque.

