“Today is Carlos Sainz day” – Charles Leclerc cheers on his teammate while trying to hide his disappointment

Charles Leclerc does not want his disappointment to be the focus of the British GP as he cheers for his teammate Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc finished P4 in the British GP while his teammate Carlos Sainz took his maiden win. While Leclerc was disappointed by how his race turned out, he does not want that to be the focus of the race instead it should be on Sainz’s win instead.

Leclerc was leading the race when a safety car was triggered as Alpine’s Esteban Ocon stopped on the track. Ferrari called in Sainz for a pit stop as did Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton. The Scuderia left their Monegasque driver on the track with ageing tyres.

As the race restarted, Leclerc was overtaken by Sainz and was left ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. The Mexican had overtaken Hamilton at the restart as the latter was struggling with grip on his car.

Both Leclerc and Perez went wheel-to-wheel until the latter took over the Monegasque driver. For a short time there, Leclerc was hanging around in P3 when Hamilton made a move and took the position from him on fresher tyres.

Leclerc ending up at P4 was unhappy with the strategy and showed massive disappointment towards it. Meanwhile, Sainz went ahead to take his maiden win claiming victory at the Silverstone circuit.

Carlos Sainz swiftly rejected Ferrari’s strategy call

Team Principal Mattia Binotto explained that they had decided to pit Sainz instead of Leclerc because they couldn’t take the risk to double stack in the pit lane.

Binotto said, “Carlos was behind and he would have lost too many positions. We picked Carlos to stop as Charles was leading, hoping Carlos would defend him. We expected soft tyres to degrade faster.”

However, Sainz rejected this call instantly as Leclerc lost momentum on lap 43. The Monegasque went wide out of Aintree and onto the Wellington straight while the Spaniard took the lead.

After the race, Leclerc was disappointed with the race and was seen speaking to Binotto. the Monegasque said, “I don’t want the focus to be towards my disappointing race but towards Carlos’ first win.”

“It’s great for the team, it’s great for Carlos. Very happy for him, but very disappointed for myself, and I hope we come back stronger.”

