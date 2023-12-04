“Little Bit Unreal”: Fernando Alonso Senses He Overperformed With the Resources Provided by Aston Martin

Aston Martin had an unexpectedly great season in the 2023 F1 season. The season that saw the British team finish in P5 in the Constructors’ championship, also witnessed a fine P4 by Fernando Alonso in the driver’s standings. Now, he opened up to reveal how he overperformed with Aston Martin.

Advertisement

Speaking about this, Alonso said in a report published by MotorsportWeek, “I mean the fifth in the Constructors hurts a little bit as I think we were better than that or we were hoping better than that at the beginning of the year. On the Drivers to finish fourth is a little bit unreal, fighting with the guys that we were fighting.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1728802038429921611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

With this, the two-time world champion further added, “In fact, if we are fifth in the Constructors usually you should be ninth and tenth in the Drivers, so it’s a dream season for many people in Aston Martin, including myself.” Admittedly, this has been a year for the Spanish driver who saw both highs and lows, all in a year.

This is because Alonso had a fascinating start to the season where he had three back-to-back podiums, and in the mid-season, he struggled to have a P10 finish. Despite this, the Spaniard was able to claim 206 points for himself, which amounts to 73.5% of the points scored by the team. Nevertheless, Alonso would be hopeful to have a better season in 2024.

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin rooting for a better 2024 F1 season

After Aston Martin made a significant jump from P7 to P5 in the championship, Fernando Alonso now hopes for more. He believes that F1 is not a charity event and his team must embrace pressure to succeed in 2024.

In terms of development, the 42-year-old believes that having a fine car would be the first step of it. From there on, Alonso believes the team should aim to be fourth, third, second, and so on.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alo_oficial/status/1728846897929130421?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, it will not be easy for the British team to overcome all the pressures from McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes and then reach Red Bull’s level. Nevertheless, Alonso is hopeful and ready to take the fight head-on.

Notably, Lance Stroll needs to step up his game is the Silverstone-based team needs to see themselves doing better than their 2023 F1 season result. Despite having the same car, Stroll only managed to rake in 74 points, whereas Alonso had almost three times more. All in all, Stroll’s contribution would also be a significant factor for Aston Martin in 2024.