Sergio Perez Hoping for ‘U-Turn’ at Mexico GP Amid ‘Terrible Season’

Preparing to race on his home soil possibly for the last time in F1, Sergio Perez admits he has had a terrible season. However, the Mexican driver looks bullish on his chances of turning his fate with one good result. He believes that can happen through momentum, which he can build through his home race in Mexico this weekend.

Speaking with the media at the pre-race press conference, Perez said, “I know I’ve had a terrible season. So, if I can get a strong result, it can change my season. I think momentum in F1 is very important, but I also know how this sport works and it is all about your last race. If I get a good one here, my season can definitely take a U-turn.”

The in-trouble Red Bull driver, however, put an asterisk on his assessment. That was about the team’s inability to extract the full potential out of the car. Red Bull is evidently not enjoying levels of dominance like it once did. Max Verstappen, who continues to enjoy the top position in the standings, hasn’t won in nine races.

Sergio Perez looking for a podium finish at the Mexican GP this weekend. "Mexico is the biggest weekend of the season for me, and every year it seems to get bigger. The important thing is to be able to shut out the noise off track and focus on the job in hand."

Despite that, the Dutchman has fought valiantly to defend his title and looks poised to successfully see the season through in the top spot. Perez, on the other hand, has failed to even touch that kind of form.

He had a bullish period at the start of the season which convinced the team to renew his contract until 2026. However, his form took an embarrassing dip right after that.

Hoping to make the most of his abilities on a street circuit, Perez drove excellently in Baku. Unfortunately, while fighting with Carlos Sainz for P3 in the dying minutes of the race, the duo crashed and ended each other’s race.

The ghost of the 2023 Mexico City GP that Perez needs to overcome

Red Bull’s dominance in 2023 was nothing short of being labeled ‘unprecedented’. Despite that, Perez only managed two race wins while his champion teammate amassed a record 19 victories. Going into the 19th race of the season, the Mexico City GP, the home hero fancied his chances of bouncing back.

Starting the race in P5, Perez looked set to give the rivals ahead a tough fight. However, the hopes of standing on the podium while watching his countrymen cheer for him came crashing down on the first lap of the race. Contact with race leader Charles Leclerc and the resultant damage ended Perez’s race.

Hoping to overcome the heartbreak this time around, he said, “Last year I wanted to go for the win and I gave it all. As a racing driver, you can have no regrets when you give it your all. That’s my target, to give it my all for the people who come here, who are all amazing.”