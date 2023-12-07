Sergio Perez Identifies ”Consistency” Is The Key to Extend His $26 Million Deal With Red Bull

Sergio Perez did not have the season he was hoping for in 2023. The situation eventually turned out so ugly that the Mexican driver was linked to multiple rumors that saw him out of Red Bull. Now, focusing on what went wrong last season, Perez revealed what he needs to do in 2024 to extend his $26 million Red Bull partnership.

Speaking about this, Perez said in a report published by Autosport, “I want to be able to hit consistency, to build a platform. What we lacked this year is progress. I started the year really highly, on par with Max. But I was just not able to evolve through the season.”

“If anything, I went backwards at times. So, that’s probably my main priority, to be able to progress through the season.”

Perez started the 2023 F1 season on a high where he was at par with the defending champion Max Verstappen. The first four races saw Verstappen and Perez share equal points and this energized the Mexican driver to have an ambition for the title.

However, things went downhill for Perez soon after, as he began losing ground following the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. From there on the championship became a one-horse race with Verstappen as the only contender. As for Perez, he went down from competing for P1 to P2 with Lewis Hamilton. However, there are reasons behind such inconsistency from the 33-year-old.

How did Sergio Perez lose so much ground despite starting on even ground?

The start of the 2023 F1 season saw Sergio Perez as a serious contender for the F1 world championship. The 6-time F1 winner even showed sparks of his talent when he won the Saudi Arabian and Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Despite this, Verstappen went miles ahead of him in the next few races and there was no looking back for the Dutch driver from there. As for Perez, his struggle with the car seemed ever clear, and found it hard to get going with the setup of the RB-19 week-in and week-out.

As Perez was going through a hard time, he was suffering mentally at the same time. Due to this, he went to Milton Keynes for a three-day brainstorming session after the Qatar GP and it acted as the first step to regaining his confidence.

Nevertheless, Sergio Perez needs to step up his game in 2024 as there will be lots of expectations on him due to the RB-20. Apart from this, he also needs to take care of the incredibly hard Red Bull driver pool that consists of Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, and Liam Lawson from taking his seat.