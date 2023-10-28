Red Bull Set to Being Upgrade in $140,000 but Not to Decimate Its Opposition During the Race

Red Bull are all set to bring a new $140,000 worth upgrade to this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix. However, it is pertinent to note that they do not have any intention of decimating their opposition even further with this upgrade.

Since Red Bull have already sealed this year’s championship, they do not seem too concerned about improving the performance of the car this season to keep rivals such as Mercedes at bay. Instead, the Milton Keynes outfit have bigger plans in mind as they want to try out new floors ahead of the 2024 season.

A report from it.motorsport.com states, “Two new surfaces arrived in the Mexico City paddock on Thursday morning from Milton Keynes, and other solutions looking towards 2024 will also be tested in free practice“. Red Bull are perhaps the only team that has the luxury to plan so far ahead, having sealed both the Drivers and the Constructors’ titles.

With the Milton Keynes outfit also being able to test new parts this year itself, Lewis Hamilton’s biggest fear is perhaps becoming a reality. The Briton had cited concerns earlier this season about how Red Bull have an advantage over the rest of the field going into 2024 because they will inevitably win the title early and have nothing else to compete for this year.

Lewis Hamilton suggested a plan to reduce Red Bull’s domination

Earlier this season, Lewis Hamilton explained how the FIA should introduce a start date for when a team can begin their car development. If the governing body were to introduce such a rule, the Briton believes that no team will have any sort of an advantage over another going into a new season.

However, it barely took Max Verstappen any time to call out his arch-rival’s hypocrisy. While speaking to Sky F1 about the same, the Dutchman said (as quoted by planetf1.com), “We weren’t talking about that when he was winning his Championships, right? So I don’t think we should now. That’s how Formula 1 works“.

Similarly to how Hamilton dominated the turbo hybrid era from 2014 to 2021 by winning six championships in this duration, Verstappen and Red Bull are likely to carry on their domination next year. This is because since the Milton Keynes outfit have already begun getting upgrades to test how the performance of the car is with next year in mind, they are likely to have an edge over their rivals.