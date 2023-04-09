Sergio Perez Pacified With 1-Point Maneuver Amid Max Verstappen-Red Bull Drama

While the reigning champions have been enjoying their dominant lead in 2023, not everything is jolly in the Red Bull camp. Not everything can be perfect in the world of F1, as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez face a civil war while leading the rest of the grid.

More recently on the ever-growing list of incidents between the two, Verstappen refused to hand the championship lead on a silver plate to Perez. Perez may have won the race, but Verstappen stole the show not only with his impressive charge from P15-P2 but also by stealing Perez’s possible leave.

In a he-said-she-said conundrum, Verstappen ignored Red Bull’s orders and took the fastest lap of the race, holding onto his lead by a point. Now, recently at the Australian GP, Helmut Marko claims Perez got his revenge. But did he really?

Sergio Perez given a pat on the head after Max Verstappen robbery

Helmut Marko reflected on the last two races and the tensions between the two drivers. In a conversation with Servus TV, he spoke of Checo’s performance in Australia. “It wasn’t his weekend, – but he set the fastest lap in the race and this will seem like a sort of compensation to him after what happened in Jeddah.”

However, how seriously can this “compensation” be taken? While Verstappen is the championship favorite for the season, taking the lead, even momentarily, would not only make a statement but also give Perez some much reassurance about his time at Red Bull.

While starting at the back of the grid was of his own accord, Perez’s charge to P5 in the chaotic race is more than commendable. But, the “revenge” Marko speaks of had no effect on Verstappen, thus nullifying it. Now, the double champ leads the championship 15 points ahead of his teammate in P2.

Regardless, in the world of F1, anything is possible. 15 points are nothing, but, with Verstappen absolutely flying in his rocket ship of a car, it will be difficult to match him.

Verstappen- Perez Jeddah drama

The drama in Saudi Arabia ended with Max Verstappen boldly stating that he was not there to finish second. A rather blunt statement from the champ, it spoke volumes about his relationship with Perez.

Three down, just… 20 rounds to go! Who's finishing the season in front at Red Bull?#F1 @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/hCxc6aq9wN — Formula 1 (@F1) April 7, 2023

While the two have kept it cool for the public so far, their on-track behavior says otherwise. In the post-race conference, Verstappen made his stance clear. “Personally, I am not happy. I am not here to be second, especially when you are working very hard back at the factory to come here in a good state and making sure everything is spot on.”

Further, he acknowledges that the championship battle will be between him and his teammate. The fight for the ultimate crown between two teammates tends to bring hostility within the team. Could this be the Red Bull version of the Silver War- what’s being called the Red Beef?