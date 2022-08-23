Inside Charles Leclerc’s $3 Million Private Yacht parked at the Strait of Bonifacio in France

Charles Leclerc is currently enjoying his time off the track with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine on a luxurious yacht in South France.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is having a relaxing time in his huge $3 million private yacht outside the competitive on-track environment in F1.

Charles Leclerc is currently 80 points behind his rival of the season Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The second half of the season begins this week in Belgium.

Besides, the driver from Monte-Carlo is spending his team with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine at the Strait of Bonifacio in the South of France.

Charles Leclerc’s one-of-a-kind $3 Million Private Yacht

Charles Leclerc is the seventh highest earning driver on the 2022 grid with an estimated salary of $12 million. Moreover, he has all the right to spend this hard-earned money.

One of Leclerc’s purchases is a $3 million worth Riva Sportfly 66 Ribelle. This yacht is one of the Italian company Riva’s collections via the company’s close ties with Ferrari.

The Ferrari driver was part of a promotional video for the company. He stood alongside footballer David Beckham and Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino.

Take a look at the specification of the Ferrari driver’s ‘Sedici’

The Riva Sportfly 66 Ribelle is in Leclerc’s private collection and the Monégasquan driver calls it ‘Sedici’. The meaning of the word Sedici is his racing number 16 in Italian terms.

The Sedici comes in at a length of 68’8 ft (20.67 m), a beam of 17’3 ft (5.29 m), and a draft of 5’9 ft (1.8 m). The capacity of the boat is 12 people adding cabin crew.

The luxurious yacht has its own owner’s room, a VIP room for people to enjoy, a double room, and three bathrooms. This particular yacht is an upgrade over the $1.5 Million costing ‘Monza’ which he previously owned.

The Ferrari driver will also be looking to bounce back and challenge Max Verstappen for the world championship. Formula One returns this weekend in Belgium at the revamped Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.