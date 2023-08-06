Sergio Perez Reveals Psychological Learnings That Allowed Him to Find His Foot Again Amidst 125 Point Deficit in Best Car

Sergio Perez has had a difficult 2023 season so far as he now finds himself a whopping 125 points behind Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in the championship. However, his results have improved in the past two races as he clinched a podium on both occasions. Soon after getting back to his best, the Mexican revealed in an interview with Mundo Deportivo that visiting a psychologist helped him.

The primary reason why the 33-year-old has been facing the heat is because of his failure to match Verstappen. Moreover, considering that the difference in their performances has been staggering, there were also rumors that Perez may get the sack. However, the former Racing Point driver seems to have overcome all this stress as he is now living up to the expectations of the team.

Sergio Perez explains the help his psychologist has provided

Prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix, the pressure on Sergio Perez was at its highest as he had failed to qualify to Q3 in five consecutive races despite having the fastest car on the grid. With him having such a difficult spell, he was asked in an interview with Mundo Deportivo about how he faces bad times such as those.

In reply, the Mexican said, “The mental part is very important to be able to be calm now. It’s something that I have worked hard on with my psychologist and I think we are in a very good state of mind. It is key to understand why each thing has happened and learn to deal with it. It is part of the career of an athlete. With my psychologist we maintain a constant conversation“.

Moreover, it seems that Perez may not only be dealing with a psychological blow but also with a financial one. This is because there are rumors that Red Bull could reduce his $10,000,000 salary.

Veteran journalist claims Red Bull can downgrade Perez’s salary

According to veteran journalist Erik van Haren, “Sergio Perez is doing himself a disservice with a big gap to Max Verstappen“. Haren adds that since the gap between the two teammates is so huge, Red Bull have the option of reducing Perez’s salary because of a clause in the 33-year-old’s contract.

However, it is important to note that Red Bull have always stated that Perez is doing the job that is expected of him as he is still second in the championship. As a result, it is possible that the Milton Keynes outfit does not take any action against him even if such a clause in his contract exists.