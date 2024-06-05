Sergio Perez’s Wife Sums Up Radical Red Bull Contract Extension in Just Three Words

Sergio Perez signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull on Tuesday, which brings an end to the long-standing rumor of the Milton-Keynes-based outfit considering sacking him. The Mexican’s entourage is delighted with this move, as is his wife Carola Martinez who took to social media to express her happiness.

With a graphic of Perez’s best Red Bull moments put up as a story, Martinez wrote “Esfuerzo, dedicacion y sacrificio,” which when translated from Spanish to English, says ‘Effort, dedication and sacrifice’.

Perez has been with Red Bull since 2021. And although he has contributed to the team’s overall success, the huge gap he has had to Max Verstappen’s level of performance has often led to widespread criticism.

Martinez’s post, however, echoes what Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been saying about Perez. Despite the Guadalajara-born driver not matching Verstappen, he has done what Red Bull has been asking of him. In 2023, he finished P2 in the Championship standings. And this season, he has been largely consistent, except for the last two races.

With Perez’s extension, Red Bull can now head into the 2026 regulation with stability confirmed in their line-up. Unless Verstappen chooses to depart.

Sergio Perez locked in, but is Max Verstappen staying at Red Bull?

Perez wanted a two-year contract to relieve the pressure he often found himself in at Red Bull. Now, he can focus on his driving, and help the Austrian stable win the World Championship. At the same time, Red Bull will also expect him to contribute to Verstappen’s pursuit of a fourth-consecutive Title.

However, whether Verstappen will stay at Red Bull long-term or not, remains to be seen. Ever since the internal drama at Red Bull surrounding Horner started making the headlines, the Dutch driver has been reported to be unhappy.

Verstappen has insisted that he is committed to Red Bull. However, if the team’s performance falters, he could head elsewhere in order to fulfill his Championship ambitions.