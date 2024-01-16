Shareholders and ’Complexity’ Compelled AlphaTauri to Choose Daniel Ricciardo Over Talents Like Liam Lawson

In 2023, AlphaTauri decided to have Nyck de Vries be part of their team, but it turned out to be a disaster. Midway into the campaign, they signed Daniel Ricciardo, first temporarily, and then offered him a full contract for the 2024 season. This was despite some brilliant performances put in by Liam Lawson when the New Zealander replaced Ricciardo. However, certain changes to approach forced AlphaTauri to look at Ricciardo ahead of Lawson.

AlphaTauri is Red Bull’s sister team. Often, they act as a stepping stone for up-and-coming drivers linked to the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. That is something they want to change. New CEO Peter Bayer insists that they want the team to be competitive, and not a place for inexperienced drivers to make mistakes and learn.

Bayer stated to Motorsport that the shareholders want them to be competitive. Being in F1 is not cheap, and the people putting in money, need results. Additionally, he sheds light on the complexity of F1 today.

“A young driver needs three years to be ready for the F1, with all the complexity that the sport currently requires, the amount of information they need to take in and process and then feed back to us”, said Bayer.

Ricciardo is a seasoned veteran in F1. Although he hasn’t been at his best for quite some time now, the Honey Badger showed glimpses of how good he was after coming back midway in 2023. But what does Ricciardo’s appointment mean for younger stars like Lawson?

Can Liam Lawson get to F1 despite Daniel Ricciardo getting a seat?

Daniel Ricciardo and his teammate Yuki Tsunoda both have their F1 futures sorted with AlphaTauri until the end of the 2024 season. This means that Liam Lawson will have to spend another whole season on the sidelines, despite impressing during Ricciardo’s absence. Or is there a way the Red Bull junior can find his way to the pinnacle of motorsport?

The best way for Lawson to join F1 will be via AlphaTauri. For that, Daniel Ricciardo or Tsunoda has to make way. With Red Bull driver Sergio Perez’s seat under threat, the Austrian team could turn to Ricciardo who has seven Grand Prix victories with them.

On the other hand, Tsunoda seems to have gained to trust of the AlphaTauri bosses. The 23-year-old has a contract with the Faenza-based outfit until the 2024 season. If he performs well, Red Bull could be looking at him too, which would pave the way for Lawson’s entry once again.