HomeSearch

“It’s Checo’s Seat to Lose”: Christian Horner on Possibility of Sergio Perez Seeing an Axe at Red Bull

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published January 09, 2024

“It’s Checo’s Seat to Lose”: Christian Horner on Possibility of Sergio Perez Seeing an Axe at Red Bull

IMAGO / Avalon.red

Sergio Perez will enter the 2024 season with his future with Red Bull in serious doubt. This comes after the Mexican endured a series of underwhelming performances last season. Now, adding fuel to the speculation, his team principal, Christian Horner states that the coveted second Red Bull seat is Perez’s to lose.

With Perez moving into the last year of his Red Bull contract, Horner told Speedcafe.com,

“It’s Checo’s seat to lose. He’s the incumbent of that seat, and a lot will depend on how next season goes for him.” 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ElReyGuiri/status/1739926264595558805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The odds of Perez losing out on that seat for 2025 seems more likely, if 2023 is anything to go by. The Guadalajara born driver suffered a torrid season of racing at the helm of the RB19. While his teammate, Max Verstappen dominated in the car, Perez finished a staggering 290 points adrift in 2nd. On more than more occasion, Perez even struggled to qualify into Q3, with his average grid slot being a lowly 9th.

In this background, Horner also spoke about Perez’s potential replacements. While the team are confident they have a strong pool of drivers within the Red Bull family, the Briton has not ruled out the possibility of a driver market acquisition when he admitted, “obviously outside of the group, there’s been significant interest as well.”

Perez has to be at his absolute best in 2024. While the RB19’s supremacy ensured the Bulls won everything with ease despite Perez’s fumbles, 2024 may not grant such an advantage. Many teams like Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren are tipped to substantially close the gap, meaning Perez will have to be firing on all cylinders to ensure his team retains its crown.

2024 could be the year when Red Bull finally yield the top spot to their rivals

In 2023, Red Bull had a clear advantage over the field. This resulted in them winning 21 out of the 22 races, whilst sealing P1 in the constructors’ and a 1-2 in the driver’s standings to round off a historic year for the team in the sport.

However, in 2024, their rivals are expected to catch up to them, and close the gap further. McLaren substantially claw back performance and on occasion, in the latter half of the season, gave the Milton-Keynes-based outfit a headache.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesNewsUK/status/1742878556470866143?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Naturally, with the margin for error being very less in 2024, the onus on Perez would be higher than ever. He will have to match Verstappen, whilst also ensuring he keeps the competition behind him. If he fails to fulfil his objectives and finishes anything below 2nd in the standings, Red Bull will be tempted to part ways and look to bring on a more formidable teammate, for Verstappen.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal