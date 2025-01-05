“She Sacrificed All Her Money”: Lewis Hamilton Once Hailed His Stepmother for Nurturing His F1 Dream

Since F1 is one of the most expensive sports to pursue in the world, aspiring drivers often need immense financial backing to reach the top of the ladder. Families are often required to make huge sacrifices to help their children achieve the ultimate dream. Lewis Hamilton, a driver from a humble background, was no different.

Hamilton‘s step-mother Linda had to give up on a lot to keep his racing career afloat. “My dad and my stepmom worked together to get me into racing,” he explained in an interview for Mercedes two years ago.

“So, she sacrificed all of her money. She didn’t go out and buy new dresses,” he added. “They weren’t out enjoying life during holidays. All of their money went into racing“. Hamilton also revealed that without Linda’s support, his dad Anthony, would have been unable to provide for the family and support his racing simultaneously

Hamilton remained grateful to Linda, his dad, and his mother, all of whom showed tremendous support and empathy—qualities he believes are rare in society today.

The Briton, who went on to become the most successful driver in F1 history, highlighted how his dad was a ‘hard nut,’ someone who played a significant role in his life for other reasons as well.

“My dad never gave me a hug“: Hamilton

Hamilton’s dad Anthony went through several hardships and at one point, had to work four jobs together. “My dad never gave me a hug,” Hamilton said in the interview, stating how his father never showed much empathy. “It was all from my mom’s side”

However, Anthony helped his son deal with all the racism and bullying he had faced in school. “He was also that protector for me. I was bullied a lot at school”.

There weren’t a lot of kids of color in the school Hamilton attended. Plus, he was of a small stature which made him an easy target but thankfully, he had the right support system back at home.

Due to the challenges Hamilton faced in his childhood, he has become one of the most influential advocates for diversity, not only in F1 but in various aspects of life. He described how he encouraged Mercedes to increase female representation in their workforce, emphasizing the critical role diversity plays in achieving better outcomes. This was just the start of his efforts to promote diversity within the sport.

Four years ago, Lewis published a report—the Hamilton Commission—highlighting that less than 1% of people in motorsports come from Black backgrounds. Last year, all 10 F1 teams acknowledged the findings and agreed to a new Diversity and Inclusion charter, committing to diversify their workforces.