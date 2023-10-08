Showing Lewis Hamilton in Frame While Max Verstappen Clinched His Third World Title Irks Senior F1 Expert

Max Verstappen did what the majority of the F1 community expected him to do in Qatar on Saturday- get enough points to win his third world title. However, the focus was not on the Red Bull driver after the race, but on Lewis Hamilton for a brief duration, which irked senior F1 journalist Peter Windsor, per his YouTube channel.

Verstappen needed just three points from the Sprint race in Lusail to seal the deal. However, he didn’t even have to wait until the end of the race for that to happen. The 26-year-old’s teammate Sergio Perez crashed out of the race midway, bringing the title “battle” to a conclusion, rather underwhelmingly.

A three-time world champion now, Verstappen was the hot topic in the paddock. But, the directors decided to focus on Hamilton’s battles with the Ferrari drivers towards the end of the race, which was something that Windsor found incomprehensible.

Focus on Max Verstappen, not Lewis Hamilton

Verstappen and Hamilton were part of one of F1’s greatest title battles of all time, back in 2021. Their tussle was settled only in the final lap of the season finale, rather controversially. Since then, Verstappen has dominated the sport, but Hamilton always enters the conversation when pundits and fans start drawing up comparisons.

In the coverage of the Sprint race in Qatar, the fact that the focus was on Hamilton’s battles with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz instead of Verstappen completing a historic championship win, did not sit right with Peter Windsor. He shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel.

‘The director chose to give attention to Lewis Hamilton,” he began. “Who fought with the Ferraris, while Oscar Piastri won his first sprint race, and while Verstappen took his third title.”

Hamilton’s battles with the Ferraris did take up some attention, but Windsor wants the focus to go to Verstappen, and also Oscar Piastri, who achieved his first ever F1 win.

Oscar Piastri wins first-ever F1 race

Piastri is a rookie, but sometimes it gets hard to believe that, because of his maturity behind the wheel, and his sheer driving talent. He already secured pole ahead of the Sprint in Qatar, but many thought that the more experienced teammate, Lando Norris would use his composure to sneak a win away.

However, Piastri, despite losing out on positions in the start, drove spectacularly, to win his maiden F1 race- the Qatar GP Sprint. Of course, replicating the same in an actual Grand Prix could be difficult, especially if Verstappen and Red Bull continue their dominance.

Nevertheless, one could forgive Red Bull and Verstappen if they decided to ease off a little on Sunday, considering the fact that both world championships have now been sealed.