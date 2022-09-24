$845,000 Porsche was the first big purchase by Daniel Ricciardo after making big in F1

Daniel Ricciardo loves his cars, but his first big purchase came after a while when he bought Porsche 918 Spyder, which only produced 918 units.

The Australian race driver Daniel Ricciardo at the start of the last decade became an instant hit after his debut. His career saw a meteoric rise when he joined Red Bull in 2014. Since then, he hasn’t looked back.

Like other F1 superstars, Ricciardo boasts a glamorous car collection. but his first big purchase was the Porsche Spyder 918. The German car manufacturer company only produced 918 units of it.

Therefore, making it a costly affair. Ricciardo reportedly splashed $845,000 on it. The hybrid has a top speed of 344km/h. Although Ricciardo told The Times that it’s fast, “everything feels kind of slow after an F1 car”.

Ricciardo instantly fell in love with Porsche and later added a 2007 911 GT3 RS worth US$180,000, which he keeps in Monaco. After this, Ricciardo’s expenditure on cars only rose, as he now owns Aston Martin’s $3 million worth of Valkyrie.

Apart from that, he holds three McLaren cars in his garage. The Honey badger holds a prestigious car collection and would be eyeing to further expand it, as the hypercar industry is bringing in some exciting projects.

Also read: Jos Verstappen does not understand his son Max’s radio messages with Red Bull during a raceday

Daniel Ricciardo can take a sabbatical to have a strong 2024

During the 2022 summer break, McLaren announced that they don’t wish to extend their alliance with Ricciardo. So far, the Australian is without a drive for the 2023 season.

However, he has admitted that he has been getting offers of all kinds and would sit to study all of them. But at the same time, he has admitted that he can take a sabbatical if nothing that convinces comes up.

Daily reminder that Daniel Ricciardo is still smiling even thought all the shit he is going through this year and we love that for him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/28igpgjpQ2 — San ❤️‍🔥 (@riccxquartararo) September 22, 2022

Ricciardo also agrees that a sabbatical can be a boost for his powerful 2024 comeback. Meanwhile, he has also not refused the prospect of being a reserve driver for the top teams like Mercedes.

So at this moment, Ricciardo can end up anywhere for the 2023 season. Currently, the drivers’ market is heavily volatile, so the future turn of events would be interesting to see.

Also read: F1 Legend Michael Schumacher used to sing this 120 million times streamed song to his son Mick