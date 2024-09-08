“Shut Up Dad… Stay the Hell Away”: Damon Hill’s Son Did Not Like F1 Champion Giving Racing Tips

Josh Hill, the British Racing driver who last raced in 2013 in the Formula 3 European Championship, comes from a family with rich racing heritage. He is the grandson of two-time F1 world champion Graham Hill and son of one-time F1 world champion, Damon Hill.

In a recent conversation on the BackSeat Drivers Podcast, Josh admitted that he was never very good at receiving advice from his father when it came to racing and often used to shrug him off. He believed that the world of Formula Racing had come a long way and it was no longer relevant to take advice from someone who used to race way back in the 1990’s.

However, he also admitted that he was an idiot for not taking his dad’s advice seriously. Josh recalled,

“I look back on it and I go, ‘Oh what a fu***ng idiot I was,’ just not listening, he’s a world champion. You beat Michael Schumacher, so you know, but at the end of the day, he’d still come and try to give me advice and I’d be like, ‘Shut the f**k up Dad, just leave me alone“.

Currently aged 33, Josh began his racing career in 2008, competing in various junior categories like Formula Renault and Formula Ford. He achieved some notable success in his career, including five wins in the Formula Renault 2.0 NEC championship in 2012.

On July 9, 2013, Josh announced his retirement from racing to pursue a different career path. And while Josh might not have liked receiving racing advice from his father, there are certain things he wishes he gets to do with Damon.

Josh missed out on Damon trying a jetpack

Speaking about his relationship with Damon, Josh noted that his father usually doesn’t tell him of the things he’s about to do. He also mentioned that there was something really cool Damon recently tried which he would have loved to be a part of.

The 1996 champion recently tried flying/hovering on a jetpack, which Josh was completely unaware of until he saw the video on Instagram. He summarized the experience by saying, “Honestly, my dad never tells me anything he’s about to do. The next thing I see he’s on Instagram [flying with a jetpack]”.